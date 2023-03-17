Gaelic Games: Another early start on Sunday for Antrim club football games

Moneyglass defeated St Brigid's weekend and the St Ergnat's men host Rossa on Sunday while the Biddies travel to Naomh Éanna on Sunday morning

IT is another weekend of early starts in the Antrim Football Leagues as the county's hurlers are again in action in the afternoon.

Last week, the times of the games were chopped and changed by the time we got to Sunday, but as we go to publish, the latest times are posted below but with a couple if alterations as it stands.

It's fair to say that with the county players unavailable and teams still finding their feet, the leagues will take a little time to fully click into gear, yet there are points there to be won.

One game took place on Wednesday evening with Ahoghill hosting St John's and the hosts came away with a narrow 1-6 to 0-8 victory to join the Johnnies on four points from three games.

The remainder of the Division One fixtures are on Sunday with Hannahstown the venue as Lámh Dhearg seek their first win, but will have to get past county champions Cargin to do so.

There is a cross-city meeting at Hightown between Naomh Éanna and St Brigid's, while St Gall's will host Tír na nÓg a week after their game with Cargin was abandoned due to a horrific leg break suffered by Marcus Donnelly.

Rossa are on the road to Moneyglass on Sunday, while Creggan host Portglenone in what looks a close contest on paper.

In Division Two, Ardoyne have home advantage against Gort na Móna in a north versus west fixture, while Sarsfield's will enjoy home advantage against Ballymena.

Aldergrove welcome St Teresa's, while Davitt's will be nearby as they are in Glenavy, while Lisburn is the venue as St Patrick's host Dunloy.

The remaining fixture in the division will see St Paul's hit the M2 with Glenravel the destination.

Just three games are scheduled in Division Three with Greencastle, Wolfe Tone's welcoming Ballycastle and Éire Óg enjoying home advantage against their West Belfast rivals, Laochra Loch Lao. At noon, Pearse's will throw in away to Rasharkin.

Sunday's fixtures

(10am unless stated, subject to change)

Division One

Moneyglass v O'Donovan Rossa (12pm)

Lámh Dhearg v Cargin

Naomh Éanna v St Brigid's

Creggan v Portglenone (4pm)

St Gall's v Tír na nÓg

Division Two

Sarsfield's v All Saints, Ballymena

Ardoyne v Gort na Móna

Glenravel v St Paul's

St Patrick's, Lisburn v Dunloy

Aldergrove v St Teresa's

Glenavy v Davitt's (2.30pm)

Division Three

Wolfe Tones v Ballycastle

Éire Óg v Laochra Loch Lao (2pm)

Rasharkin v Na Piarsaigh (12pm)