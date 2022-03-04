Gaelic Games: Antrim club football season springs into action

Tyrone legend Peter Canavan forms part of the Portglenone management team that will bring Casement’s to face St John’s at Corrigan Park on Sunday INPHO

SPRING is in the air and that can mean only one thing: the start of the Antrim club season.

This Sunday, there is football action across all three divisions as clubs get ready to embark on a new year and there is plenty to whet the appetite.

Last year it was Cargin who took the league title, but the big prize went to neighbours, Creggan, who ended their long wait for the Antrim Senior Football Championship.

All eyes will be on the south-west pair who again will be many people’s pick for silverware this year and Cargin, under new management with Ronan Devlin stepping up from his role as coach under Damien Cassidy, travel to Hannahstown to face Lámh Dhearg who are now led by Declan Bunting, Brendan McComb and Michael Herron following the departure of Martin Lynch.

Perhaps the biggest name to patrol the sidelines in Antrim this year is Peter Canavan, who is in Portglenone to assist new manager John McKeever and the pair will take their Casement’s side to Corrigan Park on Sunday to face a St John’s side who are now guided by past player Aaron Douglas with Pete McKeever there to assist.

At Rossa Park on Sunday, there is a west versus north clash as Rossa host Naomh Éanna, while Musgrave Park will see a clash of St Brigid’s and Tír na nÓg who won promotion from Division Two last term.

As mentioned, Creggan are the reigning county champions and their season begins with a home fixture against Ahoghill, while Aghagallon, who they defeated in the 2021 county final, are now under the guidance of Audi Kelly following the departure of Kevin Murray and they welcome a St Gall’s team that is now managed by Sean Burns for their opening fixture.

At Division One contains 13 teams due to no relegation last year, Gort na Móna must wait another week to get their season underway.

There have also been some interesting managerial appointments in Division Two with former two-time Antrim boss Liam ‘Baker’ Bradley now at the helm in Ballymena and All Saints open with a short trip to Moneyglass on Sunday.

Joe Cassidy has taken over at Glenravel and a club that looks to be on the rise following last year’s U20 title success are in action at Raharkin.

Closer to the city, there is a local derby with Davitt’s hosting St Paul’s while Aldergrove enjoy home advantage against an Ardoyne side that will be guided by Ross Carr for a third season.

Completing the Division Two action, Sarsfield’s - who endured a difficult league campaign last year - travel to take on Dunloy.

The first game of the new season will take place in Division Three as Éire Óg and St Agnes’ meet at Woodlands at 12.30pm.

This year, St Gall’s have entered their third team into Division Three and they welcome St Patrick’s, Lisburn to De La Salle Park.

O’Donnell’s will have home advantage when Greencastle, Wolfe Tones make the journey across town, while Laochra Loch Lao will head in the opposite direction as they make the short journey to North Belfast to face Pearse’s at The Cricky.

The remaining fixture will see a St Comgall’s side that will have ambitions to top the pile hosting St Malachy’s who endured a difficult 2021, but will have high hopes of turning things around this time.



Sunday’s fixtures (all 2pm unless stated)

Division One

St Brigid’s v Tír na nÓg

St John’s v Portglenone

Rossa v Naomh Éanna

Lámh Dhearg v Cargin

Creggan v Ahoghill

Aghagallon v St Gall’s

Gort na Móna - bye



Division Two

Davitt’s v St Paul’s

Aldergrove v Ardoyne

Moneyglass v Ballymena

Rasharkin v Glenravel

St Teresa’s v Glenavy

Dunloy v Sarsfield’s



Division Three

Éire Óg v St Agnes’ (12.30pm)

St Comgall’s v St Malachy’s

Pearse’s v Laochra Loch Lao

O’Donnell’s v Greencastle

Naomh Gall III v Lisburn

