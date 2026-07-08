ANTRIM GAA have announced the 2026 club championship season pass alongside the release of the full schedule of fixtures with all three tiers in both codes - hurling and football - beginning in a matter of three weeks time.

The official Antrim GAA county have introduced for the first time ever a season pass which allows fans to attend every senior game of their choosing from the get-go and punters can choose from three options, the dual pass, the Gaelic football pass and finally the hurling pass.

Supporters can choose from three ticket options:

Dual Pass – Entry to all Adult and Minor Championship games in both codes (£149)

Hurling Pass – Entry to all Adult and Minor Championship games in Hurling (£99)

Football Pass – Entry to all Adult and Minor Championship games in Football (£99)

These passes exclude the U21 Championship's which will be subject to ticket only pricing.

Antrim GAA are also delighted to introduce a Concession Pass for OAPs and students, priced at £59 for a single code or £89 for a Dual Pass. OAPs can also order a physical pass to ensure they experience no difficulties gaining entry to games.

The county official statement comments on the pass introduction and believe it is the best step forward in promoting and modernising Gaelic Games within the Saffron County.

Why have the Season Passes been introduced?

- Remove the requirement to log in to the ticketing system for every individual game, making the process easier for supporters.

- Facilitate our older generation of dedicated supporters by providing a physical pass that can be scanned at the gate.

- Please note that supporters using a Concession Pass may be asked to provide ID for verification at games.

- Provide excellent value for supporters. For example, if a supporter attended only their club’s Senior Championship games in one code, they could spend around £59, with the potential for a further £20 on Minor Championship games.

- A Championship Pass provides the opportunity to attend as many additional Senior, Intermediate, Junior and Minor Championship games as you wish, including the Finals.

How to get an OAP Physical Pass?

The physical pass is available exclusively for OAPs. However, OAPs may still choose to use the digital pass through the ClubSpot Tickets App. We are asking clubs to support your older members to facilitate their ticket requirements

To obtain a physical pass, you can:

- Download the Antrim GAA App from your App Store by searching for Antrim GAA, and also download the ClubSpot Tickets App.

- Purchase the pass through the Antrim GAA App. We will then liaise with clubs to arrange delivery of the physical pass for distribution.

- If purchasing a pass on behalf of an OAP through the Antrim GAA App, select “Change Ticket Holder Details” during the purchase process after selecting your club.

- We are asking clubs to facilitate an option for supporters to pay directly to the club for the pass and we will then invoice your club for the tickets.

Ordering Deadlines for Physical Passes

To ensure physical passes are delivered in time for Championship games, supporters and clubs should order by the following dates:

Friday 10 July – delivery before 24 July

Friday 24 July – delivery before 7 August

Antrim's season pass comes as a chance to get all your championship games in one go and allows real value for money for the most avid GAA fan.