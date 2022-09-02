Gaelic Games: Antrim Hurling Championships enter the business end

THERE is much to be decided in the Antrim Hurling Championships this weekend with clubs across the board still bidding for their spot in the knockout stages, or byes into semi-finals.

The Senior Hurling Championship’s group stage comes to a conclusion with each group seeing the top two go head-to-head, while there are also de facto knockout games in both.

It is a repeat of last year’s county final at Dunloy on Saturday afternoon with the four-in-a-row-chasing Cuchullain’s hosting Rossa with the victor going straight through to the last four, whilst the defeated will finish second and take on the third-place team in Group Two.

In fact, a draw would be enough for the city men to top the pile given they enter the game with a slightly better scoring difference, but will travel north with victory on their mind and also with a point to prove having come unstuck in last year’s decider.

The Jeremiah’s opened with a big win over Carey despite the concession of three second-half goals and followed up with an impressive performance against Ballycastle, so will head to Dunloy with momentum.

The champions were also given a test by the new boys to this year’s race for the Volunteer Cup, but they ultimately prevailed after an opening win over Ballycastle and with Nigel Elliott back on home soil to bolster their potent attack even further, they will have high hopes of topping the group.

Earlier in the day, it’s a straight shootout as Carey host Ballycastle with the winner (or Carey with a draw due to scoring difference) advancing to the quarters in third place with the vanquished eliminated.

Whilst neither side has picked top a point, perhaps Carey have put in better performances and will fancy their chances against a Ballycastle side that will almost certainly be without Ciaran Clarke after sustaining a knee injury against Rossa.

Whoever does emerge will face either Cushendall or St John’s in the quarters with the top two in Group Two going head-to-head in the Glens on Sunday afternoon.

Like the corresponding group, it’s a straight shootout for first place with Cushendall having the tiebreaker in the event of a draw and they have had a very good start with a big win over Naomh Éanna on opening weekend and then fended off Loughgiel a fortnight ago.

The Johnnies have been riddled with injuries to key men in Domhnall Nugent and Conall Bohill, while Aidan McMahon hobbled out of their round two win over Naomh Éanna.

Defeat for either wouldn’t be the end of the world as they would be tipped to account for either Carey or Ballycastle in a quarter-final, but it will be the end for either Loughgiel or Naomh Éanna who are both in last-chance saloon.

Shamrocks have the home advantage on Sunday evening and while they may be without a point, they have been much more completive in their games than the Glengormley side who have suffered two heavy defeats and will need a huge improvement to score the win they must get or else their season is over.

Naomh Éanna lost out to St John's a fortnight ago but have one last chance to reach the quarter-finals when they travel to Loughgiel on Sunday

The Intermediate groups are not quite done as with five teams in each, there is still a round left to play but St Gall’s are assured of top spot and a semi-final should they beat Glenariffe on Saturday.

With the top two in each group going to the semis at this grade, Oisin’s will be desperate for a win to stay on course for the last four, while on Friday evening, Sarsfield’s host Creggan with both teams badly needing the points as the Paddies have one draw from two games to date and Creggan - who will be without Conor McCann for the season due to an ACL injury - one win from two.

Group Two will see Gort na Móna host Clooney Gaels on Friday with the Turf Lodge outfit knowing they must win to retain any chance of a semi-final, but the Ahoghill side has impressed so far with two wins from two.

The other game in the group takes place on Saturday with Tír na nÓg hosting Cushendun in their final game, knowing a win will be enough to advance with Emmett’s badly needing the points to stay alive.

The Junior Championship is a similar scenario to Senior with Group One seeing a straight shootout for third place and a quarter-final on Friday evening when St Brigid’s head to Ballymena needing a win to claim their place and a quarter-final as a draw would suit All Saints who have the better scoring difference, while Rasharkin host Davitt’s on Saturday with top of the group and a bye into the semis on offer. A draw would be enough for the hosts on scoring difference.

St Brigid's need to beat Ballymena on Friday evening having lost to Rasharkin last time out

In Group Two, Cloughmills lead the way, one point better than Glenarm who are the visitors so just a draw is needed to top the group and earn the bye.

A win could open the door for Lámh Dhearg to leapfrog Shane O’Neill’s into second with a big win, but they now they must avoid defeat at bottom of the table Armoy to wrap up at least third as defeat will see their season end.



Weekend fixtures

Bathshack Antrim SHC

Group One

Carey v Ballycastle (Saturday, 4pm)

Dunloy v O’Donovan Rossa (Saturday, 4pm)



Group Two

Cushendall v St John’s (Sunday, 1pm, live stream available)

Loughgiel v Naomh Éanna (Sunday, 5pm)



Andersonstown SC IHC

Group One

Creggan v Sarsfield’s (Friday, 7pm)

St Gall’s v Glenariffe (Saturday, 4pm)



Group Two

Gort na Móna v Clooney Gaels (Friday, 7pm)

Tír na nÓg v Cushendun (Saturday, 4pm)



Casement SC JHC

Group One

Ballymena v St Brigid’s (Friday, 7pm)

Rasharkin v Davitt’s (Sunday, 2pm)



Group Two

Cloughmills v Glenarm (Friday, 7pm)

Armoy v Lámh Dhearg (Saturday, 4pm)