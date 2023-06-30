THE Antrim hurling leagues are close to their conclusion and this weekend is the penultimate round of games in most divisions, aside from a number of make-up fixtures.
In Division One, Loughgiel continue to lead the way and can all but seal the title when they travel to Ballygalget.
Ballycran remain in the hunt as they sit two points back with an extra game to play - but have lost twice to the Shamrocks earlier in the campaign - and they head in the opposite direction with Dunloy their destination.
Naomh Éanna will host Ballycastle on Sunday afternoon with both coming off defeats last weekend, while Rossa will face Portaferry having lost out to St John's last weekend.
In Division Two, St Paul's will host Tír na nÓg on Saturday afternoon, with the remainder of the games set for Sunday.
Cushendun have a four-point lead at the top from Clooney Gaels and Glenariffe and they can secure the title should they score just a draw against the latter, with the Ahoghill club at Sarsfield's on Sunday afternoon.
St Gall's and Carryduff are out of the title race but they meet at De La Salle Park on Sunday, while the bottom two meet in the lower half as Bredagh host basement outfit Creggan.
First plays joint-second in Division Three as Armagh's Cuchulainn's travel to Armoy in hope of wrapping up the title, but Cloughmills are also four points off the top and they are at Gort na Móna.
Elsewhere in the division, Lámh Dhearg welcome All Saints, while Rasharkin have home advantage against Derry's Na Magha.
There are two make-up game in Division Four this weekend as Belfast Saints host Loughbeg Harps, while Davitt's host St Brigid's.
All times of this weekend's games are subject to change.
Weekend fixtures
(Sunday, 2pm, unless stated)
O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One
Naomh Éanna v Ballycastle
Ballygalget v Loughgiel
Dunloy v Ballycran (1pm)
O'Donovan Rossa v Portaferry
Antrim Hurling League Division Two
St Paul's v Tír na nÓg (Saturday, 3pm)
Glenariffe v Cushendun
Sarsfield's v Clooney Gaels
St Gall's v Carryduff
Bredagh v Creggan
Antrim Hurling League Division Three
Armoy v Cuchulainn Hurling Club
Gort na Móna v Cloughmills (Tuesday, 7.45pm)
Rasharkin v Na Magha (Sunday, 11am)
Lámh Dhearg v All Saints, Ballymena
Antrim Hurling League Division Four
Belfast Saints v Loughbeg Harps
Davitt's v St Brigid's