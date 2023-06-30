Gaelic Games: Antrim hurling leagues heading into final straight

St John’s got the better of Rossa on Saturday at Corrigan Park and the Shaw’s Road club will be hoping to bounce back at home to Portaferry on Sunday

THE Antrim hurling leagues are close to their conclusion and this weekend is the penultimate round of games in most divisions, aside from a number of make-up fixtures.

In Division One, Loughgiel continue to lead the way and can all but seal the title when they travel to Ballygalget.

Ballycran remain in the hunt as they sit two points back with an extra game to play - but have lost twice to the Shamrocks earlier in the campaign - and they head in the opposite direction with Dunloy their destination.

Naomh Éanna will host Ballycastle on Sunday afternoon with both coming off defeats last weekend, while Rossa will face Portaferry having lost out to St John's last weekend.

In Division Two, St Paul's will host Tír na nÓg on Saturday afternoon, with the remainder of the games set for Sunday.

Cushendun have a four-point lead at the top from Clooney Gaels and Glenariffe and they can secure the title should they score just a draw against the latter, with the Ahoghill club at Sarsfield's on Sunday afternoon.

St Gall's and Carryduff are out of the title race but they meet at De La Salle Park on Sunday, while the bottom two meet in the lower half as Bredagh host basement outfit Creggan.

First plays joint-second in Division Three as Armagh's Cuchulainn's travel to Armoy in hope of wrapping up the title, but Cloughmills are also four points off the top and they are at Gort na Móna.

Elsewhere in the division, Lámh Dhearg welcome All Saints, while Rasharkin have home advantage against Derry's Na Magha.

There are two make-up game in Division Four this weekend as Belfast Saints host Loughbeg Harps, while Davitt's host St Brigid's.

All times of this weekend's games are subject to change.



Weekend fixtures

(Sunday, 2pm, unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Naomh Éanna v Ballycastle

Ballygalget v Loughgiel

Dunloy v Ballycran (1pm)

O'Donovan Rossa v Portaferry



Antrim Hurling League Division Two

St Paul's v Tír na nÓg (Saturday, 3pm)

Glenariffe v Cushendun

Sarsfield's v Clooney Gaels

St Gall's v Carryduff

Bredagh v Creggan



Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Armoy v Cuchulainn Hurling Club

Gort na Móna v Cloughmills (Tuesday, 7.45pm)

Rasharkin v Na Magha (Sunday, 11am)

Lámh Dhearg v All Saints, Ballymena



Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Belfast Saints v Loughbeg Harps

Davitt's v St Brigid's