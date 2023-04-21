Gaelic Games: Antrim hurling leagues return on Sunday

Rossa - who picked up their first point of the season at Naomh Éanna last week - take on top of the table Loughgiel in Division One, while the Glengormley club travel to Ballycastle

WITH Easter now long past and summer coming fast into view, there's a sense that the Antrim leagues are ready to step up a gear with the early fixtures helping shed some of the early-season rust.

Of course, many of the top clubs are far from full strength with the All-Ireland Championships now up and running, but teams are beginning to have a little more of a settled look for this phase of the season.

In Division One on Sunday, top plays bottom with Rossa making the trip to Loughgiel.

The city side picked up their first point of 2023 with a draw at Naomh Éanna - who are in Ballycastle on Sunday - while the Shamrocks have won three from three and will be happy with their early-season momentum so far as their emerging stars begin to settle into senior hurling.

Mid-table St John's are also on the road on Sunday, making the trip to Cushendall who have just one win in four, while county champions Dunloy make the long trip to the Ards to face defending league champions, Portaferry.

The remaining game in the top tier is an all-peninsula affair with Ballygalget hosting Ballycran. Carey have the bye.

There is a two-way tie at the top of Division Two so far with one of those leaders, Cushendun, hosting Creggan on Sunday.

Glenariffe are also on six points, but with a 100 per cent record having played just three games, and they are down the coast in Glenarm.

There is a cross-city and county fixture as Carryduff welcomes joint-bottom St Paul's across the river, while St Gall's - who are also at the foot of the table on one point - travel to Randalstown to take on Tír na nÓg.

The other game in the division will see Sarsfield's make the trip to Ahoghill to face Clooney Gaels.

Armagh outfit, Cuchullain's, lead the way in Division Three with four wins from four and they are on the road this Sunday against Rasharkin. Bredagh have this Sunday off.

Gort na Móna is the only side without anything to show so far and they will hope to rectify this as they host Glenravel.

Elsewhere in the division, Lámh Dhearg welcome Derry club, Na Magha to Hannahstown, while Armoy entertain Cloughmills in a derby. Ballymena have the bye this week.

There are just two games slated for Division Four on Sunday and that takes place at Musgrave Park with St Brigid's the hosts against Belfast Saints.

At midday, Loch Mór Dál gCais welcome Ardoyne to Mallusk

Sunday’s fixtures

(2pm unless stated, subject to change)

O’Neills Sportswear Division One

Portaferry v Dunloy (1.30pm)

Ballycastle v Naomh Éanna

Loughgiel v O’Donovan Rossa

Ballygalget v Ballycran

Cushendall v St John’s



Division Two

Cushendun v Creggan

Clooney Gaels v Sarsfield’s

Tír na nÓg v St Gall’s

Glenarm v Glenariffe

Carryduff v St Paul’s



Division Three

Armoy v Cloughmills

Lámh Dhearg v Na Magha

Gort na Móna v Glenravel

Rasharkin v Cuchulainn HC



Division Four

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Ardoyne (12pm)

St Brigid’s v Belfast Saints