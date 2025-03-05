Gaelic Games: Antrim hurling panel struck down with illness ahead of crunch clash against Laois

DISASTER has struck the Antrim hurling panel ahead of this Sunday's make-or-break Division 1B clash with Laois as illness has floored a number of players and also members of the backroom team.

It is understood that six players were unable to train on Tuesday night due to a gastric bug, but by this morning (Wednesday) more had informed management they also had fallen ill and it leaves them in a huge bind for what is effectively a relegation playoff.

Seeking a postponement is being explored, but whether that would be agreed to and granted is up for debate with little wriggle room to reschedule as Laois already have a make-up game next weekend against Carlow (which initially fell victim to an unplayable pitch a fortnight ago) before their planned final fixture against Dublin.

"There were a few unwell at training last night and I told anyone who wasn't feeling well to contact me this morning," Antrim manager, Davy Fitzgerald confirmed.

"My phone went this morning a number of times and as it stands, we have 12 players and two from the backroom team down."

As the table stands, Antrim are one point above the O'Moore men and would head into this weekend knowing they would be relegated should they lose as their programme will be completed, but a draw or win would leave them waiting for the results of Laois's final games to see whether they survive in 1B.

Initially, this game was due to be played in Ballycastle, but the venue has been switched to Corrigan Park where a similar situation unfolded for Antrim during the 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup.

Ahead of their opener against Westmeath, six players contracted Covid-19 and were unable to play, leaving Antrim down to the bare bones, yet would go on to romp to a 19-point win regardless. However, the numbers are greater this time around and leaves the panel decimated ahead of a crunch game.

The only possible time for a reschedule would be the last weekend of March, which has been set aside for the League finals, but would mean Laois going into the game for a third-straight week and it's highly unlikely the O'Moore men would be keen on such a scenario.