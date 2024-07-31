Gaelic Games: Antrim Intermediate Football Championship begins on Wednesday

THE Antrim Intermediate Football Championship gets underway on Wednesday evening with action in both groups.

Due to the two groups of five with each team having four games, an extra round of games than other competitions which open this weekend is required.

There are two groups of five with the top two advancing into the semi-finals, so a good start is imperative to get off the mark and ensure there is something to build on.

There is a cross-town affair in Group One as just like last year, St Teresa's host Ardoyne in the opener. On that occasion, it was a home victory and if the form guide in 2024 is to be believed, then a similar outcome is likely.

That is down to contrasting league form with St Teresa's narrowly missing out on the Division Two title, falling to St Paul's in their final game, whereas Ardoyne finished rock bottom, losing all their games including a defeat to Wednesday's opposition by nine.

St Patrick's, Lisburn sit the opening night out, so the other game in the group is in Rasharkin who host St Paul's.

The city side have enjoyed a good year so far with that Division Two title and promotion, but will set their sights on the championship now.

They were winners over Rasharkin back in March by one point, but that is a long time ago with the focus much different at this stage of the year.

In Group Two, there is a West Belfast derby set for the Bear Pit where Sarsfield's host Davitt's. Both had stead enough league campaigns with Davitt's finding themselves int he top half, but did fall to the Paddies earlier in the campaign.

Glenavy wait until the weekend for their opener, so the other game takes place in Ballymena who host Gort na Móna.

The Gorts finished second from bottom in Division Two, in contract to All Saints who impressed in the top tier, reaching the semi-finals where they lost out to St Brigid's.

Ballymena were Intermediate runners-up last year and will have designs on going all the way this year, so Gort na Móna will require a huge performance to cause a stir this week.

Antrim Intermediate Football Championship (all Wednesday 7.15pm)

Group One

St Teresa's v Ardoyne

Rasharkin v St Paul's

Group Two

All Saints, Ballymena v Gort na Móna

Sarsfield's v Davitt's