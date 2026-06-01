TG4 All Ireland Intermediate LGFA Championship

Antrim 4-15

Offaly 1-9

At Randalstown

Antrim's Senior ladies got their All-Ireland campaign off to a winning start on Sunday with this 15 point victory over Offaly in Randalstown.

Antrim's first half performance was superb with captain Bronagh Devlin opening the scoring when she palmed the ball into the Offaly net for an early goal which showed real intent from the Saffrons.

Ciara Maguire saw the first white flag raised of the contest when the forward found space and managed to crack an effort between the uprights as Antrim continued to press home the advantage.

The away side soon replied with a score of their own to keep the contest within their grasps early on and raised a white flag, but from the resulting kick out Antrim flew up the pitch with a great combination play in the midfield and Maria O'Neill sent the ball over the bar to cancel the score at the other end.

Antrim began to creep into their stride, and managed to be totally dominant at this stage with strikes from Aine Lynch, Aileen Mc Donnell, Carla Mc Kenna all split the posts, before another from Maria O Neill kept the scoreboard ticking over in the Saffron's favour.

Offaly then broke and raised a green flag of their own when Emma Hand managed to evade the Antrim backline, but the Saffrons returned with Maguire and McDonnell getting their second score each of the day.

Antrim were playing with confidence and the fluency in their play and their pace was giving the Offaly rearguard all sorts of problems, and the Saffron backline played their part, the girls showed strong tackling and fierce competition for possession.

"I was really pleased with how the girls performed." said co-manager Chris Scullion.

"The break probably came at a good time for us. It allowed a few players to freshen up physically and mentally, while also giving some of those carrying knocks a chance to recover.

"The first-half performance in particular was excellent. We played with good intensity, moved the ball well and were clinical when opportunities came our way. We probably could have scored a few more goals too. It can sometimes be challenge after a break getting back into that competitive rhythm quickly, but I thought the girls did that from the start."

Maria O'Neill soon found her goal touch and Antrim had their second-goal when the Moneyglass forward dispatched a great effort into the net.

Just as the half came to its end, Antrim found another major, and a second of the day for the captain Devlin who managed to fizz a strike into the net and extend her side's leverage over Offaly.

Antrim kicked their second-half off with strikes from Lara Dahunsi, Ciara Maguire and Aine Lynch all earning more tallies for the Saffron ladies.

But despite the monumental lead, Antrim then seemed to lose their way for 15 minutes and in this period Offaly dominated and took multiple scores.

Doyle and Meabh Rouse raised Offaly white flags before McDermott tested the Antrim keeper Aine Devlin, but the Saffrons held firm and managed to shift momentum when Maria O’Neill and Emma Louise McAreavey restored normality for the home side.

Caitlin Taggart looked certain to find the net, but as she was about to pull the trigger the Offaly keeper took the two feet from under her, and the referee awarded a penalty.

Aoife Taggart stepped up to hammer the ball hard and low to the Offaly net and leave the keeper with no chance and Antrim had a fourth goal in the game and wrapped the game for their side.

Scullion touched on the importance of starting well and grasping the goal chances by the scruff of the neck and ensuring they had a healthy lead.

"It was important because Offaly are a good side and you know they'll punish you if you allow them to settle into the game and we expected them to come out with more intent in the second half as we had noticed that about their games this year. So we wanted to start with energy and intent and thankfully we managed to do that and build that base to set us up for the rest of the game.

"We always set a game targets which the girls work towards achieving and thankfully they achieved them. We worked hard to get into good positions, were patient when we needed to be, and took our opportunities when they came, and we had ten different scorers which is another added bonus."

With Derry on the horizon, Antrim co-manager Chris Scullion spoke on the side's need to use the depth ahead of a hectic schedule which sees Antrim set to play five games over the span of five weeks.

"Definitely, the schedule is demanding over the group stage, with back-to-back games.

"We've already seen different players step up at different stages this season, and that's what you need if you want to compete consistently.

"The reality is that you can't rely on the same 15 players every week, especially with the intensity of championship football and the turnaround between games. You are trying to manage workloads, injuries and our girls all play and represent their clubs in between games too. So you are always worried in case they pick up an injury.

"The pleasing thing though, is that we've players pushing hard for places and creating healthy competition throughout the squad. We'll need everyone over the course of the group stage, and that's something we've been preparing for all season."

Antrim Scorers: Bronagh Devlin 2-1, Maria O’Neill 1-2, Aoife Taggart 1-0, Duana Coleman 0-3, Aine Tubridy 0-2, Aileen Mc Donnell 0-2, Ciara Maguire, Laura Danhunsai, Carla Mc Kenna, Theresa Mellon and Emma Louise Mc Areavey 0-1 each.

Offaly Scorers: Emma Hand 1-0, Saorah Doyle 0-2, Lucy Flynn 0-2, Saoirse Mc Guinness 0-2, Meabh Rouse, Caroline Lynam and Faith Mc Dermott 0-1 each.