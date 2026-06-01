A WEST Belfast hurling tournament has raised over £4,000 for two charities with Foodstock and The Daughter's of Charity splitting the amazing fundraising tally.

St Gall's GAC and St Brigid's GAC resumed their Hurling for Hunger tournament after a three year hiatus and over the pre-season period played out a Cup and a Shield round of fixtures, with St Gall's battling with St John's at Milltown for the Cup honours, and St Gall's facing off against St Brigid's, East Belfast and Loch Mór Gaels.

St John's clinched a narrow victory over their rivals at Milltown to lift the Cup, and Loch Mór Gaels managed a shootout victory to take home the Shield honours at St Genevieve's.

Sister Nuala and Sister Kathleen with Ethan O'Rawe of Naomh Gall

The tournament's birth came in 2022, when St Gall's legend Jackie Webb had the idea of running a tournament to raise food for those in need, particularly after the pandemic.

Speaking with Priscilla McGreevey, one of the tournament organisers, she recalled how the idea managed to come to fruition.

"It came about after a few chats with Jackie Webb who had the idea of a hurling tournament whilst raising funds for the hungry and families who were in need.

"He tied in with another great St Gall's clubman Paul Flannagan and John Rush from Naomh Brid also got involved and we took it from there, and we had our first fixture between St Gall's and St Brigid's in 2022."

Following two months of fundraising, the final total of money raised for charities sits at £4,300, halved between the two charities.

In a statement of thanks to St Gall's and St Brigid's, the Daughters of Charity touched on the deep meaning that the £2,150 has, and the potential impact it can have on lives across the world during their missionaries.

"On behalf of the Daughters of Charity, we would like to thank St Gall's and St Brigid's for their very generous donation of £2,150 for our African Mission.

"We really appreciate the time, effort and indeed the hard work that goes into fundraising for people in need, especially during these difficult times. We extend out thanks especially to Priscilla McGreevy, whose initiative of Hurling for Hunger encouraged and inspired others, to think of those in need in our world."

The statement continued on, explaining what exactly the funds will be used for as they return to Kenya to keep their African Mission going.

The generous donation will help finance a development programme in Matisi Kitale, Kenya, as the sisters aim to supply potable water for many poor people, some who are living in overcrowded conditions and have little access to clean water.

"Before the introduction of local wells to the families, they struggled to find water for both domestic use and to grow their own produce to feed their families. They often travelled long distances and could not afford the water needed to maintain and keep their own vegetation produce, which resulted in crop yields being very low.

"Since the installation of the local wells, households have seen improved production of family crops, better nutrition, reliable water and improved sanitation, and each of these wells serve five nearby families and to date, many wells have been life-changing for so many people in Matisi."

The letter ended with a huge thank you from Sisters Kathleen and Nuala, as they appreciate the funds which go towards making life-changing commitments.

Paul Doherty, head of Foodstock NI, stated his gratitude in receiving the donation from Hurling for Hunger.

"A huge thank you to Naomh Gall for organising Hurling for Hunger, and to Naomh Bríd, Naomh Eoin, Loch Mór Gaels and East Belfast for also being involved in this fantastic tournament.

"An incredible £2,150 was raised to support Foodstock’s work in our communities, helping us provide community meals and breakfast clubs for school children. A further £2,150 was also raised for the Sisters of Charity Missionaries, who do incredible work.

"This is community solidarity in action – our GAA clubs stepping up, coming together and making a real difference. Go raibh míle maith agaibh to everyone involved."

The donations have played a huge role in helping members of the West Belfast community and beyond, and next year's tournament will lead to hopefully even more success and a greater donation total.