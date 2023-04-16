Gaelic Games: Antrim ladies seal promotion with emphatic victory over Leitrim

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4 Final

Antrim 1-19 Leitrim 2-6

ANTRIM'S ladies secured Division Three football for the first time in their history as they powered to victory over Leitrim in Sunday's Division Four final at Parnell Park.

Emma Kelly's side was hugely impressive once they got into their stride and the 10-point winning margin in no way flattered them as they looked menacing when going forward.

In fact, they could and should have enjoyed a greater margin but for a number of chances passed up in the second half, but it would not matter as they achieved the goal that was set at full-time of last year's All-Ireland Junior final replay victory.

Then, manager Emma Kelly insisted that for Antrim to build on that win, playing in a higher division in the League to complement their promotion to the Intermediate level in the Championship was imperative and they delivered in emphatic fashion, storming through their Group A campaign before an impressive semi-final win and finishing up with a storming performance against Leitrim.

Orlaith Prenter was again in great form in attack, landing eight points, while Maria O'Neill kicked four of her own, but team captain Cathy Carey was perhaps better again with three points to compliment her vision and range of passing that unlocked the Leitrim defence time and again as ladies football in Antrim took another huge step forward.

Orlaith Prenter takes a shot

Leitrim made the better start with Ailbhe Clancy kicking an early free and then Viviene Egan finished a good move when pointing on the turn.

Antrim had made a couple of forays in attack up until then, but they would get off the mark as Lara Dahinsi thumped over on four minutes.

This proved to be a big settler as straight after, Cathy Carey played a superb ball into Maria O'Neill who was looking to move towards the goal, but spotted Brough Devlin out on the right, hand passing across and Devlin finished to the net superbly.

Orlaith Prenter then converted a free, but Leitrim were back on level terms in the ninth minute as the flowing move culminated with Michelle Guckian played in on goal and her effort beat Anna McCann to make it 1-2 apiece.

It had been a rather topsy-turvy opening with neither side able to develop a proper pattern, but that would begin to change in Antrim's favour as they started to push up and although it took a while to find their mark with shots, Cathy Carey edged them back in front after a 45 was worked short.

Leitrim remained a threat on the break and Guckian would tie the game once move with a point on the turn, yet there was a sense that Antrim were growing stronger and Bronagh Devlin put them back in front with a point from deep.

At the other end, Niamh McIntosh read the situation superbly to bolt the door on what looked like a great Leitrim chance for a goal with a well-times intercept, and Antrim's lead was extended with back-to-back points from Prenter - the second a wonderful effort with the outside of her boot.

A Clancy free at the other end stopped the rot for Leitrim, but Prenter struck again from a tight angle and then Dahunsi grabbed her second of the game.

Áine Tubridy and Emma Ferran challenge Siomha Quinn

The margin was four - 1-8 to 1-4 - and would remain that way at the break, but Leitrim had a glorious chance to make it much tighter just two minutes prior to the break when Leah Fox was upended inside the penalty area by McIntosh and although she dusted herself down to take the spot-kick, her effort flashed wide of the left post as Antrim held onto their four-point advantage at the half.

The Saffrons were quick to assert themselves after the break, winning the throw-in and moving forward, patiently working the ball to Prenter to slot over.

They would remain on top, but chances to extend the gap came and went with Leitrim now very much second best.

The scores would begin to flow after three chances missed with Maria O'Neill, Cathy Carey and Prenter all finding their range to push the gap out to eight.

Leitrim were now really struggling but a raft of substitutions seemed to do the trick as on 44 minutes, one of those replacements, Siomha Quinn, got onto a dropping free and popped out to Ailbhe Clancy who thumped to the net.

Suddenly, the Connacht side looked energised and when Clancy pointed off her left boot a minute later, the comeback looked well and truly on.

However, Antrim managed to steady and responded in perfect style as Prenter steadied their nerves from a free before a brace from Maria O'Neill and another from Cathy Carey had wiped out that brief Leitrim spell.

This effectively put the lid on the game with a Megan McGovern point all that Leitrim could muster late on as Antrim finished with a flourish, rattling off the final three scores through Prenter, Maria O'Neill and substitute Laura Agnew to seal victory and promotion into Division Three for the first time.

ANTRIM: A McCann; D Coleman, E Ferran, N McIntosh; A Keenan, C Brown, S O’Neill; A Mulholland, Á Tubridy; T Mellon, C Carey (0-3), L Dahunsi (0-2); B Devlin (1-1), O Prenter (0-8, 2 frees), M O'Neill (0-4)

Subs: O Corr for A Tubridy (38), G McLaughlin for T Mellon (40), L Agnew (0-1) for B Devlin (46), C McKenna for S O'Neill (56)

LEITRIM: M Monaghan; J Maye, C Tyrrell, S Reynolds; R Rooney, C Bruen, C Le Guen; M McGovern (0-1), N Tighe; L O’Dowd, M Guckian (1-1), A Clancy (1-3, 0-2 frees); V Egan (0-1), L Fox, E Bruen.

Subs: B O'Rourke for V Egan (41), A Gilmartin for N Tighe (43), S Quinn for L Fox (44), R McHugh for A Clancy (56), D Stenson for K Bruen (58)

REFEREE: Justin Murphy (Cork)