Gaelic Games: Antrim manager Fitzgerald names his backroom team

ANTRIM hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald has announced his backroom team he begins to plot a course for the Saffrons ahead of the 2025 season.

Former county captain Arron Graffin, ex-U20 manager Paudie Shivers and Waterford native Pat Bennett will fill the coaching/selector roles, while Neil McManus will take up the role of Sports Performance Coach.

McManus retired from county action at the end of the 2023 campaign having represented the county for 17 seasons.

The Cushendall man has since moved into punditry with BBC and RTE but is back with the county set-up, bringing vast experience and leadership skills to the role.

Graffin is another Cushendall native, moving into coaching in recent seasons upon his retirement and this season has been helping out with the St Gall's hurlers.

As a player, he was regarded as a top-class defender, skippering club and county during a lengthy career.

Dunloy's Shivers is also included on the ticket and the former Antrim U20 boss will know many of the younger members of the panel who served under him during his tenure before graduating into the senior ranks.

Waterford's Bennett recently served as a selector with Kerry, but the Ballysaggart native is well acquainted with Fitzgerald as he served a selector during the Clare man's first spell with the Deise when they reached the 2008 All-Ireland final and won Munster honours two years later. He has also led Ferns to a first ever Wexford SHC title in 2022.

Fitzgerald, who was recently appointed Antrim manager on a. two-year term with the option of a third, was at last weekend's Antrim SHC games as he begins to identify areas that need attention to help bring the Saffrons forward and also identify fresh talent.