Gaelic Games: Antrim’s hurlers and footballers on the road to open 2022

Antrim’s hurlers will be back in Nowlan Park when they begin their 2022 League campaign away to Kilkenny in February INPHO

ANTRIM’S hurlers and footballers now know their schedule for 2022 as the fixtures for the National Leagues were published on Tuesday.

Darren Gleeson’s hurlers remain in Section B of Division One that has a different look with redrawn although it will be a return to Nowlan Park for their opening fixture on Sunday, February 6, followed by home games at Corrigan Park against Dublin (Saturday, February 12) and Waterford (Sunday, February 27).

They will finish their campaign with two games on the road as they head to face Laois on Sunday, March 6 before rounding up with an away day in Thurles as they take on Gleeson’s native Tipperary on Sunday, March 20.

Prior to that, there is the pre-season Walsh Cup campaign that begins with an away day against the Dubs on Sunday, January 9 before travelling to face Offaly a week later.

They finish with a game against Galway at Abbotstown on Sunday January 23, with the winner of the group advancing to the final where they will face the winner of Group B that contains Kilkenny, Wexford and Laois.

The Conor McGurk Cup, Ulster’s hurling pre-season competition is also set to take place in early January with the fixtures and schedule set to be revealed in the coming days.

Enda McGinley’s footballers are also away from home for their League opener as they return to life in Division Three on Saturday, January 29 with an all-Ulster affair against Fermanagh in Brewster Park.

Corrigan Park will play host to Saturday games against Limerick and Wicklow on February 5 and 19 respectively, before they travel to O’Moore Park for a game against Laois on Saturday, February 26.

It is another Saturday assignment when they host Longford on March 12, before travelling to meet Louth in Ardee on Sunday, March 20 and finishing up at home to Westmeath seven days later.

The Saffrons will be in Dr McKenna Cup actin prior to that as they taste their first action of the new year on Tuesday, January 11 when they travel to Newry to face Down (8.15pm).

Next up will be a home game against Donegal at Corrigan Park on Saturday, January 15 (throw-in 1.30pm).

Should they top the group or take the spot of best runner-up, they will be in semi-final action on Tuesday, January 18, with the final to take place the following Saturday (January 22).

League fixtures

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Section B

Sunday, February 6: Kilkenny v Antrim (Nowlan Park, 1pm)

Saturday, February 12: Antrim v Dublin (Corrigan Park, 2pm)

Sunday, February 27: Antrim v Waterford (Corrigan Park, 1pm)

Sunday, March 6: Laois v Antrim (O’Moore Park, 3.45pm)

Sunday, March 20: Tipperary v Antrim (Semple Stadium, 1.45pm)



Allianz Football League, Division Three

Saturday, January 29. Fermanagh v Antrim (Brewster Park, 7pm)

Saturday, February 5: Antrim v Limerick (Corrigan Park, 2.30pm)

Saturday, February 19: Antrim v Wicklow (Corrigan Park, 2pm)

Saturday, February 26: Laois v Antrim (O’Moore Park, 6pm)

Saturday, March 12: Antrim v Longford (Corrigan Park, 2.30pm)

Sunday, March 20: Louth v Antrim (Ardee, 2pm)

Sunday, March 27: Antrim v Westmeath (Corrigan Park, 2pm)