Gaelic Games: Antrim's footballers not budging from their 'Corrigan or Nowhere' stance

Armagh and Antrim last met in the Ulster SFC in 2023 when the game took place in the Athletic Grounds INPHO

ANTRIM'S footballers have reiterated that their Ulster SFC quarter-final against Armagh will take place at Corrigan Park or not at all, despite the Ulster Council confirming earlier on Thursday they have set the game for Newry on Saturday, April 12.

Having been drawn out of the hat first, Antrim expected to have home advantage, but there had been an intention from the provincial council to move the game away from the 4,000-capacity Corrigan Park to a larger venue, citing health and safety concerns.

The counties last met in Ulster back in 2023 when a crowd of just over 10,000 was in attendance at the Athletic Grounds.

After an initial communication from Ulster of their intention to move the game to a neutral venue, Antrim's players categorically stated they would refuse to fulfil the fixture should that be the case, and it has been made known their stance has not changed following Thursday's decision.

In a statement released through the Gaelic Players Association, who have backed the Antrim players in calling for the integrity of the competition should be upheld, they said: "We have worked too hard to earn this game at Corrigan Park and that is where it will be. We will not concede our home advantage as it is our right as players and as a county. Corrigan Park is our home and we expect to play there as originally scheduled."

Just over a fortnight ago at a meeting with Ulster's Competitions Control Committee, Antrim nominated Corrigan Park as their preferred venue for the game.

With public opinion behind Antrim on the issue, there was a sense the draw would be honoured, but on Thursday, Ulster GAA released a statement confirming Pairc Esler in Newry as the venue for the game.

It read: "Following a meeting of the Ulster Competitions Control Committee this afternoon, the decision was taken that the forthcoming Antrim v Armagh Ulster Senior Football Championship game will be held at Pairc Esler on Saturday 12th April, throw-in 7pm.

"In reaching this decision, the committee sympathised with Antrim GAA’s situation, which re-iterates the need for Casement Park to be redeveloped as a matter of urgency.

"The complete 2025 Ulster Senior Football Championship programme, including throw-in times and television schedules, will be finalised in the near future."

Antrim's players have been firm in their stance that unless the game is played at their home ground, they will not play it at all on a matter of principle.

Since the closure of Casement Park in 2013, Antrim have come out of the hat first just twice: 2019 when they saw their tie against Tyrone moved to Armagh; and in 2022 when they welcomed Cavan to Corrigan Park, which by that stage had a new stand and terracing installed.

However, that was only approved after further work was undertaken to ensure the West Belfast venue met certain criteria, yet it is now suggested that has changed despite Antrim since hosting major games in the Hurling Championships against Cork, Kilkenny, Wexford, Dublin and Galway.

The Antrim County Board has backed the players, and in a statement, they insist the West Belfast venue is more than capable of hosting the fixture.

They said: "Antrim GAA and our representatives have engaged with Ulster GAA officials and all other stakeholders in recent weeks regarding the venue for the upcoming 2025 Ulster Senior Football Championship fixture versus Armagh.

"With Antrim having been drawn first and therefore awarded home advantage, Corrigan park was duly nominated as the home venue. This was on the basis that it meets the statutory Health and Safety standards.

"Antrim GAA's position on this matter has not changed and our view remains that Corrigan Park is the appropriate venue for the Championship opener against Armagh."