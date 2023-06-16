Gaelic Games: Dual star Walsh links up with Antrim footballers as Saffrons seek to advance to Tailteann Cup semis

Tailteann Cup quarter-final

Antrim v Carlow (Corrigan Park, Sunday, 1pm)

DUAL star Gerard Walsh is a surprise inclusion in Antrim's squad for Sunday's Tailteann Cup quarter-final at Corrigan Park.

The O'Donovan Rossa man has been a key figure for the county's hurlers over the past number of years, but with the season over for Darren Gleeson's charges, he is drafted into the football panel as Antrim bid to reach next week's semi-final doubleheader at Croke Park making him the first Antrim man in many years to pull on the senior jersey in both codes in the same season.

Elsewhere, the starting 15 is the same to the one that beat Fermanagh in Armagh a fortnight back.

Antrim swept through the group phase, winning all three games including a victory over the Ernesiders in the final round to see them march straight into the last eight.

Carlow reached this stage with a win over New York on Saturday in the preliminary quarter-final, that added game coming due to their second place finish behind Limerick in Group 3, but the Barrowsiders will also quite happy with their performances to date having defeated Wicklow and Longford earlier in the competition.

On paper, Antrim will go in as favourites given their Division Three League status against the visitors who are in the basement division, but games are not won and lost on paper.

Carlow have been boosted by their own run with Mikey Bambrick, Ciarán Moran, Conor Doyle and Darragh Foley all impressing against New York, will certainly fancy the job this weekend, so the Saffrons know they must deliver the type of performance that has brought them this far if they want to move onto the prize of an outing at HQ next week.

Dominic McEnhill insists Antrim must be at their best on Sunday to get past Carlow

“Carlow will be a massive test for us, especially at home,” said attacker Dominic McEnhill, a clubmate of Walsh, who has been in a fine run of form.

“They always travel well, a physical and fit team, and have a good support. It’s up to us to make sure we cover every track and don’t slip up.

“There’s a lot at stake. We know Carlow will be a massive challenge, but growing up you always dreamed of playing in Croke Park and we have the opportunity now, through the Tailteann Cup, to get there.

“Fingers crossed we get there, but we have to give Carlow respect to make sure we get the job done.”

That victory over the Ernesiders a fortnight ago in Armagh was not just big in terms of getting a bye, but also a bye week after coming through in scorching conditions.

That extra rest has helped bodies recover and any niggles to be treated on the off week that was most welcomed, especially considering the week-on-week schedule for those who didn’t top their group.

“The Fermanagh game took a lot out of us,” McEnhill agreed.

“In fairness to Andy, he had our recovery from that mapped out. He gave us the Friday off after a bit of a session on the Wednesday to just loosen the legs again, but the extra week (recovery) is massive as we were back out on the pitch on Sunday with everyone there, no real injuries and everyone recovered.”

The Saffrons has made visible strides as the year has gone on.

There were the gut-wrenching League defeats to Down and Fermanagh, a very difficult day in Mullingar, while very solid victories over Tipperary and Cavan.

The Tailteann Cup has helped Antrim find a bit of momentum, banking a trio of wins as McEntee’s philosophy is now beginning to bed in. Gaining another win and moving onto the semi-finals would do wonders for further development.

“At the start of the year we put ourselves in good positions to win matches but the last 10-15 minutes we slipped up,” McEnhill reflected.

“But recently, every win and we’re gaining momentum, seeing out games which is massive for us.

“Andy has come in with a completely different set-up. We are playing a lot more attacking football and at a higher pace. That is going to take time until everyone adapts to it.

“He’s brought in a lot of young boys and given them a chance which has helped us progress. The more games we’re playing, the better we’re getting.”

The O’Donovan Rossa attacker is one of those new faces who have really made their mark this year.

He has kicked 17 points over the three games so far and will be hopeful of continuing that rich vein of form this weekend

Accurate from open play and placed balls, the Ulster University Masters' student is enjoying life under the Meath man who he says is extremely encouraging for he and his team-mates to express themselves on the field.

“At the start, I was just chipping away to try and get an opportunity, played well but then dropped off a bit,” he said of the early part of the year.

“Andy always kept in contact and told me where I needed to improve. It was all about chipping away, keep the head down and wait until I got my chance, so thankfully it’s been going well.

“He demands a lot and is always pushing for perfection. Even in training when boys are out early kicking, every shot has to go over.

“He’s always encouraging boys to try stuff, even the long, diagonal ball, he won’t criticise you for trying something and that gives you a lot of confidence. Sometimes boys just try to do the simple things, but he is always pushing us to try and develop ourselves.”

ANTRIM: Mick Byrne; Patrick McCormick, Peter Healy, Eoghan McCabe; Dermott McAleese, Cormac McGettigan, Marc Jordan; Conor Stewart, Cathal Hynds; Colm McLarnon, Adam Loughran, Ruairi McCann (Creggan); Patrick McBride, Ruairi McCann (Aghagallon), Dominic McEnhill.

Subs: Luke Mulholland, Declan Lynch, Ronan Boyle, Barry McCormick, Gerard Walsh, Eunan Quinn, Patrick Finnegan, Joe Finnegan, Conhuir Johnston, Odhran Eastwood, Calum Higgins

CARLOW: Johnny Furey; Shane Buggy, Mikey Bambrick, Mark Furey; Niall Hickey, Seanie Bambrick, Jamie Clarke; Conor Doyle, Jordan Morrissey; Conor Crowley, Josh Moore, Ross Dunphy; Colm Hulton, Darragh Foley, Aaron Amond.

Subs: Ciaran Cunningham, Liam Roberts, Liam Brennan, Jonah Dunne, Dara Curran, Eric Molloy, Padraic Deering, Finbarr Kavanagh, Paddy Regan, Cathal Kelly, Bryan McMahon