Gaelic Games: Biddies defeat St Paul's in tough conditions to claim minor football title

St Brigid's celebrate with their second minor football title in three years

Antrim Minor Football Championship final

St Brigid's 2-8 St Paul's 1-8

TWO goals in as many minutes at the end of the first-half proved decisive as St Brigid's regained the Antrim Minor Football Championship at the expense of defending champions St Paul's at Hannahstown on Sunday.

Joe Mulgrew cracked home after 27 minutes and Joseph Mallon added another shortly after to give the South Belfast side a platform at the break and another good spell midway through the second period gave them a bit of breathing space, although they were forced to dig deep to repel a late St Paul's rally.

This final was played in miserable conditions with a heavy mist prior to throw-in making way for driving wind and rain across the field, making it virtually impossible for any flowing football as both sets of players had to try to adapt as best they could.

It was a bit of a slog for both, but they tried to make the best of it but were hampered but that wind which saw numerous shots tail off target and leave the ball like a bar of soap at times.

Still, it was an entertaining game that was right in doubt until the last and the defending champions had their chances to pull this out of the fire, but St Brigid's were not to be denied to make it two titles in three years.

Jack Ireland kicked St Paul's into a fourth minute lead with JJ Higgins levelling from a free after 10, but both teams were having real bother with their shooting as the rain and wing played havoc.

Peter Molloy gets down to block a Garrett Cowan clearance

Still, they were both keen to get on the front foot and despite the low score, it was far from an overly defensive game.

A barren 17 minutes came to an end as St Paul's edged back in front with Bialy Carmichael swinging a boot at a loose ball that popped to Sean Og McLaren and he thumped over.

The St Brigid's response was emphatic as they got straight on the attack and substitute, Peter Molloy sent in an inviting ball from the right which was gathered by the on-rushing Joe Mulgrew to thump home.

Ciaran Rodgers-Duffy did reply with a point, but the Biddies immediately grabbed a second major as they availed of an advantage with Matthew Lloyd popping off to Mallon to thump home and put his side into a 2-1 to 0-3 half-time lead.

Lloyd had the first say of the second half just seconds in, but St Paul's began to rally as the lively Niall Carmichael curled over ands then Rodgers-Duffy landed a free to leave a goal in it.

But St Brigid's enjoyed a mini purple patch with four scores in three minutes through Donncha McGurk, JJ Higgins, Joe Logan and Peter Mulgrew to move out to seven in front with the game in the final quarter. It could have been even greater but for a fins stop by Adam Carroll in the St Paul's goal from Dara Quinn.

St Paul's were not about to relinquish their title without a fight and the spark they needed came int he 51st minute as Carmichael again weaved in front he left and squared to the back post where Sean Og McLaren was lurking to rise and palm home. When Carmichael added a point soon after, once again just a goal separated the sides

and they had their chance to grab it as Rodgers-Duffy was in but thwarted by Luke Cullinan in the St Brigid's goal with Carmichael's follow-up blocked.

A Logan score at the other end seemed to stead St Brigid's, but St Paul's kept coming at them with Rodgers-Duffy landing a pair of frees to leave this finely poised with just two between them entering added time.

Joe Mulgrew lashes home the first goal for St Brigid's

St Paul's then had another glorious opportunity but once again, Cullinan came to the rescue to deny Rodgers-Duffy from close range as the Biddies broke upfield and won a free which Higgins converted.

There was still a little bit of time left, but St Paul's couldn't engineer another goal chance as St Brigid's claimed the honours to move on and represent Antrim in the Ulster Minor Club Tournament.

ST BRIGID'S: L Cullinan; C McElhatton, S Doyle, C O'Carroll; J Mulgrew (1-0), E Sherry, O Conlon; P Mulgrew (0-1), D McGurk (0-1); T McGarvey, D Quinn, J Mallon (1-0); J Logan (0-2), JJ Higgins (0-3, 2f), M Lloyd (0-1).

Subs: P Molloy for T McGarvey (15), J Blaney for P Molloy (53), P McConnell for J Mulgrew (58)

ST PAUL'S: A Carroll; C McDonnell, C McAlea, G Cowan; C McCann, C Burke, O McCann; C Trainor, E McGreevy; O Gamble, J Ireland (0-1), N Carmichael (0-2); S Burns, S Og McLaren (1-1), C Rodgers-Duffy (0-4, 3f).

Subs: O Casey for C Trainor (31), B McMorrow for E McGreevy (54)

REFEREE: Paddy Tumelty (Lámh Dhearg)