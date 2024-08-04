Gaelic Games: Biddies fend of St Gall's fightback

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship Group Four

St Brigid's 1-13 St Gall's 1-10

A SECOND HALF fightback from St Gall's came up short as St Brigid's claimed an opening win on home turf on Sunday.

The hosts looked out of sight towards the end of the opening period when leading by 10, but a St Gall's goal just before the short whistle gave them hope and as the rain poured after the break with the hosts unable to regain any momentum, the gap was chipped away at.

But the conditions would ensure that handling errors began to creep in and that blistering start for the Biddies would be enough in the end to be their platform for victory with the visitors ultimately having just too much to do.

St Brigid's set the tone early as from the throw-in, the ball was played into Conall McNicholl who claimed a mark and converted.

Jack Dowling and Michael Cummings added scores soon after as the hosts seemed intent on taking this game by the scruff and they would do just that in seven minutes as a fine move resulted in McNicholl playing in Patrick Finnegan who finished past Chris Kerr at the near post.

St Gall's did hit back through Daniel Quinn, but they were decidedly second best in the opening period as the scores continued to flow at the other end despite increasingly heavier rain driving into the home attack.

Rory McErlean converted frees either side of a Joe Finnegan score as after 11 minutes the gap was already out to eight.

A pair of St Gall's points from Niall Burns and Quinn hinted at a revival and when Burns replied to a McErlean effort from play, the visitors did indeed seem to have a bit of parity.

But then came another scoring burst from the hosts with Shea Downey finishing a good move, McErlean landing two and James Smith with another as the margin was now 10.

St Gall's did end up with lifeline just before the break as John Toner slipped on the greasy surface when collecting a pass from Declan Heery and the visitors made the most of it as Quinn played into Niall Burns to roll to the net and reduce the arrears at the break, but the Biddies still held a 1-11 to 1-4 lead.

Ronan Boyle is challenged by Ruairi Wilson

A Burns free a few minutes into the second period narrowed the gap to six and that was almost halved when Niall Fallon looked set to palm home a pass inside, but Patrick Finnegan gathered on the line and cleared the danger.

A Conan McNicholl score seemed to be a settler at the other end, but St Gall's were gaining a bit of momentum as Brendan Bradley landed two with Burns (free) and Callum Walsh also registering during a strong 10-minute spell to leave just a goal between them.

It was now up for grabs, but a Shea Downey point with the outside of his boot would ease home nerves before things became a little tetchy down the stretch, eventually leading to a worrying moment when Jack Dowling required treatment for an off-the-ball incident that almost saw tempers boil over.

After a delay, the remaining minutes saw St Gall's continue to press but could only trim the gap back by one through a Burns free as they couldn't get their hands on the ball to work a late goal chance to level with the hosts taking the win.

ST BRIGID'S: D Heery; J Toner, J Finnegan (0-1), R Boyle; R Carleton, S Downey, S Campbell; M Cummings, J Dowling (0-1); N Duffy, P Finnegan (1-0), J Smith (0-1); C McNicholl (0-2, 1m), C McAleer, R McErlean (0-5, 2f).

Subs: B Doherty for N Duffy (14), C Downey for R McErlean (46), E Downey for J Dowling (60+3), B McGurk for B Doherty (60+7).

ST GALL'S: C Kerr; M Donnelly, T Keenan, J McCaffrey; R Wilson, C McGirr, C McCabe; M McCrossan, A Gallagher; C Walsh (0-1), B Bradley (0-2), C Ryan; N Fallon, N Burns (1-5, 0-4f), D Quinn (0-2).

Subs: L Lynn for R Wilson (HT), N O'Neill for N Fallon (49), C Burke for C Walsh (53), C Chada for C Ryan (56).

REFEREE: Mark O'Neill (Armoy)