Gaelic Games: Bredagh ladies begin Ulster campaign while South Belfast rivals contest Down IHC final

BREDAGH'S ladies begin their quest for an LGFA Ulster Senior Championship title on Sunday when they travel to face Antrim champions, Moneyglass (2pm).

The Harps claimed a seventh-straight Down title this season with a handsome win over Carryduff in the final, but have set their sights higher this year after losing out to Clann Eireann in the provincial decider last year.

They come up against a Monyglass side they know only too well having tasted victory and defeat to them in recent years, so nothing is being taken for granted.

However, having come so close to Ulster success last year, they are hoping to go one better and with the experience of Laoise Duffy, Aislinn McFarland and Claire Timoney in their ranks, the South Belfast women will seek to make a good start.

"We have met them twice in the Ulster Senior campaign," said player, Orlagh Blaney.

"The first time we beat them and then in the second they beat us at home in Cherryvale, so we are raring to go. We are happy to be here as we've won the (Down) Championship for the past seven years and you don't know when that is going to stop.

"We are just hoping to get past the first round this year and Moneyglass is a great team, so it will be a good game."

Meanwhile, it is a repeat of last year's Down Intermediate Hurling Championship final in Newry on Saturday (5pm) as South Belfast rivals Bredagh and Carryduff face off once again.

Last year, it was Bredagh's night under the Pairc Esler floodlights as they romped to a 16-point win, but there are signs this year's final will not be quite as lopsided.

Carryduff have been operating in a division higher than the Harps this season in the Antrim Leagues and they also scored a win over their neighbours in the Down Senior Hurling Championship when they met at Cherryvale.

That win was not enough to reach the semi-finals, nor was Bredagh's over Liatroim, so here they are back contesting the Intermediate honours.

They were both forced to negotiate semi-finals with Carryduff coming through against Newry Shamrocks 3-11 to 3-8, while Bredagh were also tested in their last four clash when they overcame Warrenpoint 2-16 to 2-10.

Victory will not just secure silverware and local bragging rights, but also a place in the Ulster Championship, so there is plenty at stake when these rivals meet in what ought to be a well-contested affair.