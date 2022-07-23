Gaelic Games: Brilliant Biddies make history to reach Junior B final after goalfest win over Latharna Óg

John McGuckian acknowledges Niall Duffy's contribution after the full-forward bagged one of his four second half goals on Saturday Jim Corr

Antrim Junior B Hurling Championship semi-final

St Brigid's 7-14 Latharna Óg 4-12

JUST one year after senior hurling was relaunched at St Brigid's, they have qualified for the club's first Junior B final as they emerged victorious over 2019 winners Latharna Óg in a goalfest at Musgrave Park this afternoon.

Much will be made of John McGuckian's four-goal haul in the second period, but the Biddies had heroes thought the field and played some excellent stuff with livewire substitute Niall Duffy causing havoc when introduced and indeed, had a hand in three of McGuckian's majors.

Kevin Grieve rolled back the years with a fine display, Fintan Cleary was assured from frees and play, while corner forwards Oisin McDonnell and Phelim Lennon landed key scores at vital times to build the platform for the win.

It was just a matter of months ago that St Brigid's were celebrating a first-ever senior league victory but that has proven to be a catalyst for the rest of the season as the South Belfast men, with a pair of wins in the group stage, oozed confidence from the off with Cleary landing a pair of early points from play before Grieve fired over a beauty from away out on the right sideline.

Already, there were ominous-looking signs for Latharna Óg who were finally off the mark five minutes in from a Ryan O'Donnell free, but Cleary replied from a free and then McGuckian got onto a long delivery to turn and point to leave four in it 10 minutes in.

Fintan Cleary heads towards goal

The visitors did begin to settle to the task with Michael Lismore clipping over a free and then, two minutes after Anthony O'Neill had been denied by Chris Lundy, the big full-forward toe-poked the ball into the path of the unmarked Conor Matthews who steadied and rattled the net to level.

Phelim Lennon hit back with a long-range score immediately and this was something of a tale of the game as the hosts refused to go behind, finding an answer when Latharna Óg got back on terms and they did so in a bit of a tit-for-tat spell with Ryan O'Donnell tying the game from a beauty of a sideline.

After another exchange of points, the hosts thought they had made a huge dent when Oisin McDonnell got onto Cleary's long delivery and shrugged off a challenge o find the corner of the net on 22 minutes.

That was cancelled out two minutes later, however, as a long ball downfield broke to Michael Lismore who returned to the net.

Had Latharna Óg managed to get their noses in front in this spell, maybe they could have kicked on, but that wasn't to be as St Brigid's found response with a pair of Cleary frees.

Niall Murtagh shows a clean pair of heels to Philip McKendry

Philip McKendry did reply with one at the other end, but the hosts finished the half well with points from O'Donnell, Grieve and two from Lennon sending them in at the half leading 1-13 to 2-5.

A pointed free from Lismore trimmed the gap back at the start of the second period, but St Brigid's were in for their second goal that put them firmly in the driving seat on 34 minutes as McGuckian was in for the first of his goals when getting onto a dropping ball, turning and lashing home.

Two Lismore points brought the gap back to five, but by the time Latharna Óg would register again 10 minutes later, this game was almost beyond them.

In that time between the 38th and 48th minutes, the hosts hit them for 2-1 with both goals coming from McGuckian in a two-minute spell, but Duffy would be the architect of both.

First, the substitute raced in on the right only to be thwarted by Philip Craig and while his rebound was heading towards goal, McGuckian got the final touch.

Then Duffy burst clear on the right, played a great ball to Cleary who spotted McGuckian all alone inside to finish.

Well worth the air-miles in the last 24 hrs. Another fantastic performance from a young (well mostly) and developing team. 18 months into the journey and we reach an all county final. We are still a work in progress with loads of potential @Naomhbridclg #naomhbridabu pic.twitter.com/qLKd5xEQhk — Oliver Lennon 🇪🇺 (@oliverlennon) July 23, 2022

Mark Petticrew did get that Latharna Óg score after Cleary tapped over a free, but a fifth goal was to come immediately after and it was superb work again from Duffy who looked a major threat anytime he got on the ball, teeing-up McGuckian for a fourth goal.

Duffy was then denied a goal when play was brought back for a penalty that Cleary had saved by Craig and while the visitors hit back with a couple of points, Cleary would get his goal on 55 minutes, taking down a high ball, spinning and finding the net to push the margin out to 6-14 to 2-11.

Credit to Latharna Óg as they didn't give up and quickfire goals from Lismore and Keelan McAuley left just nine in it as the game ticked towards stoppage time, while goalkeeper Craig floated in a free that hopped up and over when a goal may have made it a very integrating final few minutes.

Conor Leonard and Todd Engman celebrate at the final whistle

As it was, Duffy would get the goal his contribution warranted as he took a pass from the hard-working Niall Murtagh and rounded Craig to make no mistake this time and round off a famous victory for St Brigid's.

A first final in senior hurling for the South Belfast club and they will have high hopes of making it a first trophy when they meet Ardoyne in the final that is due to take place on Wednesday (venue and time TBC).

ST BRIGID'S: C Lundy; P Heaney, E O Mainnin, M Burke; B McGurk, C Conway, C Quinn; J McCarney; N Murtagh; K Groeve (0-2), R Flanagan, F Cleary (1-7, 0-5 frees); O McDonnell (1-1), J McGuckian (4-1), P Lennon (0-3).

Subs: F Leyden for R Flanagan (28), N Duffy (1-0) for P Lennon (38), B Hallihan for E O Mainnin (43), C Leonard for O McDonnell (53), N Finnegan for J McGuckian (55).

LATHARNA ÓG: P Craig (0-1 free); D Martin, B Petticrew, K McAeley (1-0); M Petticrew (0-1), R McKillop, C Shields; R O'Donnell (0-2, 1 free, 1 sideline), P McKendry (0-1); J Black, C McKillop, M Lismore (2-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65); N Darragh, A O'Neill (0-1), C Matthews (1-0).

Subs: C O'Boyle (0-1) for J Black (HT), A McNeill for N Darragh (38), T Carson for C Matthews (50), M Killough for P McKendry (50)

REFEREE: Eamonn Hamill (St Teresa's)