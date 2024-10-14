Gaelic Games: Cargin edge Portglenone in extra-time to retain title

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship final (AET)

Cargin 0-10 Portglenone 0-8

CARGIN completed a three-in-a-row in Antrim football as they edged home in extra-time against Portglenone at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

In a tight and tense game, they just about edged it against a Portglenone side bidding to land their first ever title as but it came down to the finest of margins.

It was far from a classic but not that the Erin's Own men will care as they gritted their teeth on the day against there challengers who will look back with some regrets, but the better composure of the defending champions perhaps told.

The challengers made a fine start with a points after just 15 seconds through Oisin Doherty and then an uncharacteristic error from Justin Crozier left to an Enda Lynn score.

A Ronan Kelly free stretched the early lead to three, but Portglenone failed to add to the tally before the break as although they were applying smart pressure and winning turnovers, their shooting would let them down with four scorable chances including a couple of fees put the wrong side of the posts.

Cargin were taking a time to solve the riddle in front but a Tomás McCann free after 13 minutes got them motoring as Pat Shivers landed another straight after.

A black card for Portglenone's Dermot McAleese after 25 minutes for a body check afforded Cargin a little more room and it required a diving block from Lynn to deny Sean O'Neill close to goal, but late scores from Tom Shivers and Conhuir Johnston helped Cargin into a 0-4 to 0-3 half-time lead.

Sean O'Neill tries to work out of defence

McAleese rejoined the action two minutes into the second period and soon after landed a beauty from a mark, but Cargin seemed to be getting the better of the arm wrestle as goalkeeper John McNabb joined the attack to score and Tomás McCann kicked a free.

Lynn pulled one back, but it seemed Cargin were on course when Pat Shivers kicked a free with 58 gone, but two pointed frees in added time from substitute Aidan McAleese levelled it at 0-7 apiece and sent the game to extra-time.

Niall McKeever got his fist to a dropping shot to edge Portglenone ahead but they spurned a glorious opportunity as they turned Cargin over with McNabb well out of his goal but Ruairi Hagan kicked the ball away.

At the other end, Shivers levelled with a great score on the right and McCann then edged Cargin 0-9 to 0-8 ahead at the turnaround from a free.

Portglenone pushed to get back on terms but a couple of chances went astray as they game became disjoined with players dropping like flies and a late Eunan Quinn score gave Cargin breathing space.

The challengers had one last assault to claim a winning goal, but Cargin held out to seal title number 13.

CARGIN: John McNabb (0-1); Kevin O'Boyle, James Laverty, Ronan Gribbin; Justin Crozier, Kevin McShane, Sean O'Neill; Pat Shivers (0-3, 1f), Gerard McCann; Benen Kelly, Conhuir Johnston (0-1), Conan Johnston; Tomás McCann (0-3, 3f), Mick McCann, Tom Shivers (0-1).

Subs: John Carron for G McCann (23), Jamie Gribbin for B Kelly (44), Eunan Quinn (0-1) for T Shivers (46), David Johnston for Conan Johnston (50)

ET subs: Benen Kelly for R Gribbin (13), Callum Gribbin for P Shivers (17), Ronan Devlin for S O'Neill (20+1)

PORTGLENONE: Kevin Mullan; Ronan Delargy, Kevin O'Kane, Daniel McNicholl; Conor Magee, Ruairi Hagan, Niall Delargy; Niall McKeever (0-1), Dermot McAleese (0-1, 1m); Fergal O'Kane, Enda Lynn (0-2), Stephen Kelly; Oisin Doherty (0-1), Michael Hagan, Ronan Kelly (0-1, 1f).

Subs: Aidan McAleese (0-2, 2f) for S Kelly (37), Ryan Convery for C Magee (37), Sean Byrne for R Kelly (50), Kieran McKenna for F O'Kane (58)

ET subs: Shane Dleargy for R Delargy (8), Paddy Kelly for O Doherty (HT), Caolan Tierney for K O'Kane (HT)

REFEREE: Kevin Parke (Naomh Éanna)