Gaelic Games: Carryduff slip at the final hurdle as Kilcoo clinch Down SFC

Down SFC Final

Kilcoo 1-17

Carryduff 1-11

THE South Belfast men knew their assignment would not be easy as they faced Kilcoo on Sunday evening as they hoped to win their first ever Down Senior Football title.

Páirc Esler was the venue which saw Kilcoo historically clinch their seventh title in consecutive seasons with a six-point victory over Carryduff and the Magpies were well-deserving of their win.

Martin Corey's men would edge the first half as the scoreboard read 1-06 to 0-05 after Paul Devlin's goal gave the holders a four point lead at the interval.

Kilcoo raced into a commanding ten point lead in the second half and seemed unstoppable, but Carryduff got back in the game with a couple of big scores including a goal of their own.

Eoin Donnelly gave his side hope when he managed to strike a major

But having been denied seven-in-a-row on their previous attempt by Burren, Kilcoo were determined that wouldn't happen again as they took control of the game again in the last five minutes.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday plagued the province and there was an initial 90 minute delay on proceedings as the game got underway at 17:30.

The reigning champions, in spite of the conditions, raced into a three-point lead with scores from Darryl and Aaron Branagan with Anthony Morgan striking another great score.

Carryduff responded through brothers and inter-county players James and Daniel Guinness, with Pearse McCabe levelling with 19 minutes on the clock.

Kilcoo wiped out those scores, however, when they were awarded a penalty during a goalmouth scramble where Owen McCabe was penalised for a throw-ball. Paul Devlin stepped up and drilled into the roof of the net.

Shealan Johnston tagged on a point from a tight angle to give the Magpies a 1-04 to 0-03 lead and while James Guinness narrowed the deficit with the first two-pointer of the game as half-time approached.

Kilcoo goalkeeper Niall Kane responded raising an orange flag from a free outside the arc, to leave the score-line at 1-06 to 0-05 at the interval.

Devlin scored the first point after the restart, but Odhran Sherry replied in kind. The Magpies machine kicked into gear after that, however, hitting seven of the next eight points to lead 1-14 to 0-07.

SEVENTH HEAVEN: Kilcoo made it seven Down SFC in a row

Carryduff battled back with a point from Joe McFlynn who was just on as a sub and another from Michael McGrath, but a roar went up from their supporters in Pairc Esler when a lovely overhead kick by John McGeough, landed at the feet of Eoin Donnelly by the left hand post and he planted the ball in the net.

McGeough's two-pointed free made it 1-15 to 1-11, but time was running out for the South Belfast men and Kilcoo finished the job with the last two scores courtesy of Seán Óg McCusker and Ryan Johnston as Kilcoo achieved their 'Seventh Heaven' in Down Football history.

Kilcoo: N Kane (0-02, 1tpf); A Branagan (0-03), R McEvoy, N Branagan; M Rooney, D Branagan (0-02), C Rogers; Aaron Morgan, Anthony Morgan (0-01); C Doherty, R Johnston (0-02), S Johnston (0-01); P Devlin (1-03), E Branagan J Johnston (0-02).

Subs: J Devlin for E Branagan (35'), S Og McCusker (0-01) for J Johnston (50'), C Laverty for P Devlin (58'), C Rooney for S Johnston (60+1')

Carryduff: R Lavery; L Toal, C Cassidy, O Sherry (0-01); M McGrath (0-01), D Guinness (0-01), P McCabe (0-01); E Donnelly (1-00), T McCarroll; G Henderson, J Guinness (0-03, 1tp), D McCabe; J Tunney, R Beatty, J McGeough (0-03, 1tpf)

Subs: C Clinton for Tunney (38'), J McFlynn (0-01) for McCabe (42'), L Blaney for McGrath (48'), S McGonigle for McCabe (52'), R Elliot for Sherry (57')

Referee: Colum Gribben