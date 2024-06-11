Gaelic Games: City rivals meet as hurling's post-split begins

Rossa host St John's after the Johnnies won their game at Corrigan Park earlier int he season

THE first round of post-split fixtures begin in hurling's Division One on Wednesday evening as the race for honours steps up a gear.

It's finely poised with four of the teams in the top half locked on 12 points and Dunloy, who have the bye in midweek, just two behind, so each of the five teams have realistic ambitions of finishing on top.

It all begins with a bang as there is the derby meeting of Rossa and St John's at Rossa Park. The sides met earlier in the season at Corrigan Park on a day when the rain poured, with the Johnnies coming through.

They will meet agains in the championship, but this game will likely go a long way to decide which will be in position to kick on for the remainder of the league.

The other top-half game is a repeat of last year's county final with Cushendall hosting Loughgiel. The sides finished level a few weeks ago and another tight game is expected.

In the bottom half, it's beginning to get a little tight with the end of the inter-county season resulting in the three Down clubs looking much stronger of late.

Two of the Ards rivals get the ball rolling on Wednesday with the bottom two squaring off as Ballygalget bid to use home advantage to remain above Ballycran who trail them by just one point as it stands.

The two Antrim clubs in this section meet with Naomh Éanna making the trip to Ballycastle. They met in the first game of the season with the Glengormley side edging hoe in a low-scoring affair and the outcome of this one should go a long way to decide who avoids a relegation battle. Portaferry have the evening off.

Division Two remains extremely tight with just two points separating top and eighth place.

Current leaders by one point, Clooney Gaels, travel to Tír na nÓg who can join them on 12 with a win.

Carey and St Gall's are both just one off the top and they meet up in the Glens, although the hosts do have a game in hand.

Ballycastle host Naomh Éanna in the bottom half of Division One

Glenarm host Glenariffe with both teams currently on 10, while St Paul's will seek to keep pace as they make the trip to Carryduff who are set to make up the bottom half.

Sarsfield's are still marooned at he bottom without a point own the board and they will know they must start banking wins and soon with their challenge on Wednesday a home game against Cushendun.

In the remaining divisions, it's a series of make-up games with Rasharkin looking to close to within on e point son leaders Bredagh when they travel to Creggan, while Lámh Dhearg and Glenaravel meet at Hannahstown.

In Division Four, Gort na Móna can close in on Davitt's should they get the better of Latharna Óg, while Loch Mór Dál gCais host Loughbeg Harps.

There are also two make-up games in football's Division Three with a resurgent St Agnes' hosting Laochra Loch Lao and St Malachy's welcoming Éire Óg.

Wednesday's fixtures (7.30pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 1A

O'Donovan Rossa v St John's

Cushendall v Loughgiel

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 1B

Ballygalget v Ballycran (6.45pm)

Ballycastle v Naomh Éanna

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Carryduff v St Paul's (7pm)

Tír na nÓg v Clooney Gaels (7pm)

Glenarm v Glenariffe (7pm)

Sarsfield's v Cushendun

Carey v St Gall's

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Creggan v Rasharkin

Lámh Dhearg v Glenravel

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Loughbeg Harps

Gort na Móna v Latharna Óg

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

St Malachy's v Éire Óg (7.15pm)

St Agnes' v Laochra Loch Lao