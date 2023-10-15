Gaelic Games: Creggan finish strong against Sarsfield's to take Intermediate hurling title

Oran McCann cracks home the only goal of the game at Dunsilly on Saturday Patrick McIlwaine

Andersonstown SC Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship final

Kickham's, Creggan 1-16 Sarsfield's 0-14

CREGGAN put past disappointments behind them as they landed the Antrim Intermediate hurling title with a deserved win over Sarsfield's at Dunsilly on Saturday.

It wasn't a classic with little free-flowing action, but Creggan managed to find a good spell down the stretch to pull away with Sarsfield's disappointment compounded but he dismissal of Kevin McKernan late on.

The Paddies will look back on this with regrets as they passed up as many chances as they scored, hitting 12 wides and two shots into the goalkeeper's hand.

Creggan didn't fare a lot better in this regard with 10 shots past the post, but with the game in the melting pot in the final quarter, they got into a flow to seal the win.

The sides were level on 10 occasions, giving an indication of how close it was for the most part, yet the men from the Lough shore enjoyed a good spell and when Oran McCann rattled the net on 54 minutes, they had put daylight between the teams.

Their victory was built on sheer hard graft as defensively they were solid, the midfield beginning to get on top and they just had that bit of determination to see it out having lost at the final hurdle in the past.

Intermediate Hurling Champions!



Massive congratulations to our senior hurlers and management on a very well deserved win after a tough year 🔰 pic.twitter.com/tQDT4A7NPn — Kickham's GAC Creggan (@KickhamsCreggan) October 14, 2023

It was certainly a lively start with Daniel Smyth and Morgan Nelson trading points within the opening minute and while Kevin McKernan and Conor McCann from a free did likewise, it wasn't the prelude to a free-flowing opening half.

The exchanges were tough with plenty of rucks developing, but Sarsfield's will have been disappointed with their early return as a number of decent opportunities sailed wide.

Ruairi McCann and Oran McCann landed for Creggan, but back came Sarsfield's with Anthony McGarrigle on target and then McKernan landed a 65 aster the free-takers had been rotated.

McKernan edged his side ahead from play before McCann tied it from a free, while Niall McKenna and Sam Maguire swapped points to put them level for the fifth time of the half.

Creggan also began to struggle with their accuracy with late points from McGarrigle and Mark Rea following for the Paddies.

Sean Duffin pulled one back, but it was Sarsfield's heading in at the break with a slender 0-8 to 0-7 lead as Creggan failed to put away a late goal opportunity.

This pattern continued in the third quarter with the sides going score for score.

Conor McCann levelled when emerging from a ruck but then Creggan goalkeeper Cormac Rice was called into action to make a stunning stop from Donal McKernan's overhead pull.

Kevin McKernan and McCann traded before McKernan sent a good line ball into Niall McKenna to split the posts on the turn.

Again McCann tiers it up and when Daniel McKernan fired over from he right, Sean Duffin responded immediately on the run.

Thomas McCann then drilled over to put Creggan back in front in the 48th minute and there they would stay with his sibling notching his sixth of the day.

Caolan McKernan breaks out of defence for Sarsfield's

Kevin McKernan replied with a superb sideline cut fro the right, but this didn't inspire his team as points from Morgan Nelson and Thomas McCann in quick succession followed and then came the game-breaker.

From a poc-out, McCann managed to force a turnover and spotted Oran McCann free inside with the goal at his mercy and he didn't need a second invitation, blasting past Gerard McKernan to put six between them with as many minutes left.

Kevin McKernan fired over from deep but then straight after on 57 minutes, he was given his marching orders for a wild challenge on Sean Duffin.

The quick free saw Kevin Rice picked out to drill over and leave Sarsfield's chasing goals.

Niall McKenna stood over a 20-metre free but his effort was saved up and over for a point, not what his team needed as this stage as they began to launch high balls on top of the Creggan defence, but they would not budge, dealing with anything that came their way to see it out and claim the Intermediate crown.

SARSFIELD'S: G McKernan; N McAlea, J Daniels, M McCavanagh; J Cunningham, C McKernan, E McCartan; K McKernan (0-6, 1 free, 1 65, 1 sideline), Daniel McKernan (0-1); D Smyth (0-1), N McKernan (0-3, 1 free), A McGarrigle (0-2); Donal McKernan, G Lennon, M Rea (0-1)

Subs: N O'Mullane for M Rea (36), O Coleman for Donal McKernan (41), M Johnston for J Cunningham (43), R McAreavey for D Smyth (55)

CREGGAN: C Rice; A Maguire, A McKeown, J McAteer; S Maguire (0-1), K McCann, L McCann; S Duffin (0-1), R McCann (0-1); M Nelson (0-2), K Rice (0-1), O McCann (1-1); T McCann (0-2), C McCan (0-6, 5 frees), D Mulholland.

Subs: T McLarnon for D Mulholland (45), L Johnston for O McCann (58), E Carey-Small for S Maguire (60+2)

REFEREE: Ciaran McCloskey (Loughgiel)