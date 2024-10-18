Gaelic Games: Cushendall and Dunloy reunite to decide hurling honours

Cushendall and Dunloy met in the 2022 final with the Cuchullain’s comleting a four-in-a-row but this time it’s the Ruairis entering as defending champions

TWO years on from their last county final meeting, Cushendall and Dunloy reunite in the decider that will take place in Ballycastle this time around (Sunday 2pm).

When they met at Corrigan Park in 2022, Dunloy were riding the crest of a wave but had to dig deep to claim fourth-straight title as they finished well with a Chrissy McMahon goal sealing the win.

Cushendall went in that day as firm underdogs but had their chances throughout and will have looked back with regret, but perhaps that drove them on last year to get their hands back on the Volunteer Cup when they held on against Loughgiel in the decider.

Heading into this year’s competition, many had installed the Ruairis as favourites to retain their crown and certainly, they have lived up to that status as they have shown a bit of everything to get back to the final.

In the group phase, they opened with a three-point win at Rossa park and then got through against St John’s in a game that was played in horrendous conditions.

But the first real marker was laid in the final group game as they hosted Dunloy - who had also accounted for the Johnnies and Rossa previously - with the winner marching straight through to the semi-final.

On a fine, sunny evening, Cushendall dominated to run out 1-24 to 0-19 winners as they reaffirmed their credentials and gave Dunloy plenty to work on ahead of a quarter-final against Ballycastle they came through despite a late scare.

Both sides came through their semi-finals but it was Cushendall who looked in greater danger of facing the exit door as they had to come through against St John’s in extra-time, but once again showed all the resilience and never-say-die characteristics that have defined Cushendall hurling over the years, but it took much more than this to get through.

Neil McManus, making his first start of the championship, put in a superb display as he finished with 0-14 to his team’s 1-27 tally - five of those scores coming from play - but his overall contribution was also crucial as he was back in defence on occasion to put in the challenges.

LIVE STREAM 2 - Sunday..



Sign up to watch here: https://t.co/Nyd4LNWwMa pic.twitter.com/Irdhv0E57g — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) October 15, 2024

Ryan McCambridge put in a huge shift, winning a second-half free that led to a McManus score which turned the tide when it seemed the Johnnies had taken charge, while Eoghan Campbell and Paddy Burke were in typically to form.

They had to come through without Scott Walsh whom they will hope is fit to play this week, similarly Martin Burke, while in attack, Joseph McLaughlin has proven to be a huge asset this year even though he was kept uncharacteristically quiet in the semi-final.

Dunloy turned the tables on Loughgiel in the other semi-final having seen their ‘drive for five’ bid ended by the Shamrocks at the same stage the previous year and did so in horrible conditions with driving rain and wind.

Perhaps the elements suited their slick, short passing style as they worked the opportunities and on the day, their key players really shone with Kevin Molloy a rock at centre-back and Ryan McGarry likewise at full-back.

Much will hinge on their personal battles this Sunday, but also their ability to get forward and although they will feel they have a lot to make up for from their loss in Cushedall earlier in the competition, Keelan Molloy and Seaan Elliott delivered for them that day as they have done throughout the campaign.

Like the defending champions, Dunloy have their injury problems with Conal Cunning set for a long spell on the sidelines having suffered a cruciate injury during the semi-final and his absence will be keenly felt.

That 10-point semi-final win over their great rivals may prove the spark Dunloy have been looking for this year and certainly, it is highly unlikely Cushendall will get things all their own way like they did back at the start of September.

They have a habit of serving up close, well-contested encounters and it will likely come down to which of the two make the best of their spells in the game and which can adapt to what is expected to be tough conditions.

On Saturday, the final of the Intermediate Hurling Championship takes place in Loughgiel (2pm) as Carey face Glenariffe.