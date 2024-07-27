Gaelic Games: Davitt's claim opening win over Ardoyne

Michael Og Rowntree tries to escape a challenge as the rain poured on Friday Pics by Brian McKee

Antrim Junior Hurling Championship, Group One

Ardoyne 0-10 Davitt's 3-16

THE opening salvo of the 2024 Antrim Club Championships saw Davitt's bank the points with an impressive win over Ardoyne at The Cricky on Friday evening.

Both teams were shorn of several regulars, but it was the men from the west of the city who adapted better, leading from the first minute until the last as their ability to find the net broke home resistance.

Two of those came in the space of two first half minutes, the first just after Ardoyne had a gilt-edged chance of their own and nine ahead at the break, the second period saw the Falls side manage their lead to prevail.

With Group One containing three teams, both know they will be in the knockout phase, but the jockeying for position before they both face Rasharkin was important as top in the group swerves the quarter-final stage and it is Davitt's who hold the upper hand going into that game.

They were straight down to business with Stephen McGivern catching and sending over within the opening minute, followed by Peter Og Carleton and Christopher Gallagher to make it three scores in as many minutes.

The hosts were on the board from a Patrick McGreevy free, but the impressive Marcus Toner responded with his first of the evening.

Ardoyne were beginning to grow into it with Matt McKillen showing good control to flick the sliotar free and point from the right, but frees from Toner and Gallagher pushed the gap out to four.

McGreevy (free) and Colm McKee traded before Patrick Heaney narrowed the gap back to three.

Then came a big 60 seconds in the 20th minute. Ardoyne managed to carve an opening with Dean Goodall all alone in front of goal, but his shot came off the bottom of the right post and away. Davitt's went upfield and won a free close to goal that was played quickly to Stephen Thompson who buried - a huge six-point swing.

Although Patrick Heaney replied with a good score, a second Davitt's goal was not far away and it had an element of good fortune as Toner's shot for a point out on the left dipped and ended up in the net. He would see a shot carry over from an identical position soon after as Davitt's led 2-8 to 0-5 at the half.

Ardoyne needed a good start to the second period and they began brightly with Patrick Heaney landing a score within the opening minute, but crucially, Davitt's always had a reply,

Deaglan Mooney replied from deep with a superb score and although Daniel Moore and McGreevy (free) hit back, Davitt's were managing their lead with a pair of Colm McKee points.

There was no eroding of the gap as although McGreevy converted a free, points from Thompson and McKee left it at double scores as the rain began to pour, a prelude to the real downpour to come nearing the end.

The game was petering out but there was still time for Davitt's to finish with a flourish as Thompson bagged his second major of the evening two minutes from time when showing good control to gather and finish, while Stephen McGivern finished with his third of the evening to put a gloss on his side's win and leave them in a healthy position ahead of a meeting with Rasharkin.

ARDOYNE: JP Agnew; P Clarke, P Baker, E Mac Lochlainn; C Wallace, K McCallin, C Barnes; D Goodall, P McGuigan; D Moore (0-1), P McGreevy (0-6, all frees), M Cromie; M McKillen (0-1), P Heaney (0-2), C Trainor.

Subs: C Curran for C Barnes (HT), P Hull for M Cromie (45), S Hill for M McKillen (58), P O'Neill for C Mac Lochlainn (59)

DAVITT'S: G Cosgrove; L McCaffrey, J Parke, O Cosgrove; P Og Carleton (0-1), C Heaney, D Mooney (0-1); M Og Rowntree, C McKee (0-4); M Toner (1-4, 0-2f), S McGivern (0-3), C Maguire; S Thompson (2-1), A Rowntree, C Gallagher (0-2, 1f).

Subs: G Nelson for O Cosgrove (19), D Whelan for A Rowntree (59), E Gallagher for G Nelson (60)

REFEREE: Kevin Parke (Naomh Éanna)