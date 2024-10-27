Gaelic Games: Devlin and Scullion take the reins for Antrim's ladies

Michael Devlin and Chris Scullion are now tasked with guiding Antrim ladies' football fortunes, having been rubber-stamped as the new management team for 2025.

They will take over from Emma Kelly, who led the team through an impressive era of success, including back-to-back Ulster Junior titles in 2021 and 2022, the All-Ireland Junior title in 2022, and the LIDL Division Four and TG4 Ulster Intermediate titles in 2023.

Both from Glenavy, Devlin and Scullion guided their home club, St Joseph’s, Glenavy, to the 2023 Ulster Intermediate final.

"We are excited to take on this new challenge as joint managers of the Antrim senior ladies, focused on building a team culture rooted in hard work, resilience, and a passion for the game," they collectively said in a statement.

"Our goal is to bring together the best players in Antrim who are committed to a shared vision for success. Together, we’re aiming high and ready to face every challenge—it’s a new Antrim, a new approach.”

Chris Scullion

They look forward to working closely with the county board and providing opportunities for every player with ambitions to represent Antrim. With a strong backroom team supporting them, Devlin and Scullion aim to help each player develop and perform to the best of their ability through a professional setup.

Michael Devlin brings a wealth of coaching experience from Glenavy and other clubs in Armagh, with successes in league and championship competitions.

Scullion, likewise, has contributed significantly at Glenavy, coaching teams from youth levels to senior men and women’s teams, including the Senior Ladies’ Intermediate Championship win and a historic appearance in the 2023 Ulster final.