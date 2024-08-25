Gaelic Games: Dunloy cruise to victory over Rossa

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship Group Two

Dunloy 2-18 O'Donovan Rossa 1-12

IT was comfortable if unspectacular from Dunloy on Sunday afternoon as they made it two wins from as many games in Group Two of the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship at the expense of Rossa.

In miserable conditions in Dunsilly, Gregory O'Kane's Cuchullain's were always a step ahead and although the city side were well in the game for the early part, two goals in the space of three minutes in the opening period put daylight between the teams that never really was threatened.

It wasn't a perfect afternoon for the North Antrim side who hit 14 wides over the hour, but given the rain and driving cross field wind, perhaps it was always going to be a difficult afternoon on the scoring front.

However, their pace and first touch was a notch above Rossa who were struggling to deal with Dunloy's flying forward who got good service in the first half especially to carve out the opportunities and in the second period they could always manage the lead.

Perhaps the signs were there early as although they missed with their first two shots, they were dominating the restarts and on top around the middle as the excellent Keelan Molloy set them on their way and nudged them ahead and added another after Seaghan Shannon and Seaan Elliott traded placed balls.

Thomas Morgan and Elliott then swapped scores before Gerard Walsh slung over an excellent point for Rossa, but the city side were a little unlucky when Pearse Short got a touch to a dropping free from Walsh with the ball striking the post.

'If you saw that in Croke Park you'd be raving about it..'



See FOUR fantastic saves by @RossaGACBelfast's Donal Armstrong in today's Bathshack Antrim SHC loss to @DunloyGAC



The video is from our Live Stream coverage which you can watch back in full here: https://t.co/Nyd4LNWwMa pic.twitter.com/bDn1P8xV4g — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) August 25, 2024

The goal chances were more plentiful at the other end with Donal Armstrong twice equal to Nigel Elliott whose direct running was causing problems and after Chrissy McMahon pointed, Elliott then opted to pass inside when through again and McMahon was unlucky to see the ball bounce just outside the post from his tech to the pass.

A goal did come on 14 minutes but at the other end as a shot from the industrious Eoin Trainor dropped with Ryan Elliott batting out, but Aodhán O'Brien was there to touch home the rebound.

It would be the only time Rossa would lead as Molloy and Elliott edged Dunloy back ahead and even though Dominic McEnhill tied it up, Dunloy were looking much sharper as McMahon and Eoin O'Neill found their range.

A Shannon free narrowed it to one, but the Dunloy goal finally came with 23 played as the diagonal ball that was causing all sorts of problems broke nicely for Molloy to take in stride to show fine control and finish from close range.

O'Neill and Seaan Elliottt followed with points while Rossa were then unlucky again in front of goal as O'Brien played across goal to Stephen Beatty who couldn't divert the ball home and to compound matters, Dunloy went upfield wit Elliott cutting in and finishing low.

This put nine between them when three minutes earlier the gap was just one and Rossa were now left with a mountain to climb.

That remained the gap at the break following an exchange between Shannon and Molloy as Dunloy led by double scores at the break, 2-12 to 1-6.

The city side did try to force their way back into it after the restart with O'Brien and Walsh pointing, but they couldn't make significant inroads.

Indeed, they had Armstrong to thank for keeping them somewhat in the hunt as he diverted a Paul Shiels penalty up and over and he would make another reflex save from McMahon.

Thomas Morgan is challenged by Oran Quinn

Rossa just had two Walsh frees to show for their middle part of the second half, sandwiched between Seaan Elliott from play, but Dunloy put a host of wides behind them. to pull further clear with substitute Deaglan Smyth starting a run of four on the spin that also saw Shiels clip over from play and Elliott add another two from frees.

This was game well and truly over and although Rossa kept battling with Beatty and O'Brien pointing either side of a fine score from Dunloy's Eamon Smyth on the run, they now will focus on a. do-or-die meeting with St John's in a fortnight, while Dunloy will seek to secure top spot when they take on Cushendall.

DUNLOY: R Elliott; P Duffin, R McGarry, O Quinn; E Smyth (0-1), Kevin Molloy, R Molloy; P Shiels (0-1, 0-1 pen), S Elliott (1-7, 0-4f, 0-1 65); N Elliott, Keelan Molloy (1-4), E McFerran; N McKeague, E O'Neill (0-2), C McMahon (0-2).

Subs: A McGarry for N McKeague (HT), A McGrath for E McFerran (38), D Smyth (0-1) for C McMahon (46), C Elliott for S Elliott (54), K McKeague for Kevin Molloy (55).

ROSSA: D Armstrong; C McGuinness, C Orchin, C Boyle; Stephen Shannon, D McCartney, G Walsh (0-4, 3f); E Trainor, Seaghan Shannon (0-3, 3f); A O'Brien (1-2, 0-1f), P Short, S Beatty (0-1); T Morgan (0-1), D Rogan, D McEnhill (0-1).

Subs: C Shannon for D Rogan (35), J Connolly for Seaghan Shannon (42), N Crossan for C Orchin (51), O McVicker for S Beatty (56), C Walsh for D McEnhill (56)

REFEREE: Ciaran McCloskey (Loughgiel)