Gaelic Games: Final fixtures in Antrim Football as Sarsfield's and Aggies celebrate title wins

CORRIGAN Park will play host to the final fixture in Antrim's Division One football tonight, with the Johnnies facing a key fixture as they welcome West Belfast rivals St Paul's to the county stadium.

The Johnnies have had a poor season in the Antrim's top flight, managing just the three victories over the course of the campaign.

In recent weeks the return of stars Paddy McBride and Conor Hand from county duty has helped the Whiterock Road side in their quest to avoid the bottom four which would lead to the dreaded play-off for survival.

The Corrigan Park side have managed some positive results in recent weeks: a late Conor Hand goal secured a draw against Lámh Dhearg before the Johnnies travelled to Aldergrove last time out where they hammered their opponents with a frantic opening half of football.

HUGE game at Corrigan Park this evening in Division One. St John's host St Paul's in a game which could prove decisive in the relegation battle. Tonight there will be LIVE MATCH COVERAGE on belfastmedia.com



Tonight there will be LIVE MATCH COVERAGE on https://t.co/QV6vem2Cku@ATownNews pic.twitter.com/n8cY9ykNnA — Maghnus Dunne (@mags6788) July 2, 2025

St John's have been stalwarts of the top-flight with the club boasting 24 Antrim Football Championship titles to their name, making them one of the most decorated clubs in the Saffron County.

The visitors will arrive fresh off a very successful first season back in the top-flight, with key scalps over St Gall's, rivals Rossa and a romping victory at home to Aghagallon last time out worth the mention.

St Paul's have proven their doubters wrong after avoiding the bottom four despite a rocky start to the campaign which saw them given a harsh lesson in their opener against Creggan.

The game will be LIVE on belfastmedia.com with full match commentary as the scores go in.

Elsewhere in the top-tier, St Gall's will be hopeful they can end their winless run of five when they travel to take on Ahoghill.

The Milltown men will be hoping to end their season on a positive note after a mixed bag of a campaign which saw them fall at the final few hurdles.

In the second tier, Sarsfield's welcome St Pat's Lisburn to the Bear Pit as the home-side will be welcomed home as heroes after the club secured their return back to the top-flight after they overcame Moneyglass a fortnight ago to clinch the Division Two title.

They face fellow top half side St Patrick's who will be hoping to dampen the title party on the Stewartstown road.

Similarly, in Division Three, title celebrations will be long and hard for the Aggies after they won their first promotion in over a decade when they defeated second place Laochra at Woodlands last Wednesday.

St Agnes' squeezed out their opponent's by four points, not only securing the victory, but the Division Three title. They make the trek to North Belfast as they look to maintain their hot win streak in the third tier, as they set their sights firmly on the double, as last year's Junior finalist's have nothing to fear this season



ANTRIM DIVISION ONE FOOTBALL



Creggan v Aldergrove - 7:00pm

Ahoghill v St Gall's - 7:15pm

St John's v St Paul's - 7:15pm (LIVE belfastmedia.com)

Portglenone v Lamh Dhearg - 7:15pm

Con Magee's v Dunloy - 7:15pm

Tír na NÓg v Cargin - 7:15pm

Aghagallon v All Saints - 7:30pm

ANTRIM DIVISION TWO FOOTBALL



Sarsfield's v St Patrick's Lisburn - 7:15pm

Glenavy v St Teresa's - 7:15pm

St Comgall's v Rasharkin - 7:15pm

ANTRIM DIVISION THREE FOOTBALL

Pearse's v St Agnes' - 7:15pm

Wolfe Tones v Ardoyne Kickhams - 7:15pm



St Malachy's v Laochra Loch Lao - 7:15pm



Éire Óg v O'Donnell's - 7:30pm