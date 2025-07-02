MATCHDAY LIVE: St John's DEFEAT St Paul's In DRAMATIC ending at Corrigan Park

THE Johnnies status as a top-flight club hangs in the balance as they welcome St Paul's to Corrigan Park LIVE.

Match Preview:

St John's go into the affair just a single position above the bottom four, anything but a victory could spell danger as the Johnnies would enter the play-off for survival in a fortnight's time.

The Corrigan Park faithful will be hopeful that the recent return of Antrim stars Conor Hand and Paddy McBride can push them onto successive victories after a convincing win away to Aldergrove last time out.

St Paul's have enjoyed a good spell in recent weeks, with huge victories over St Gall's, Rossa and a thumping victory in their final home game against Aghagallon ten days ago.

The away side will look to throw the final blow of the campaign as they strive to prove the doubters wrong in their first season back in Antrim's premier division.

Team News at 7:10pm:

St John's:

St Paul's

Throw-In at 7:15pm:

LIVE: ST JOHN'S 2-10 ST PAUL'S 1-12

2' Early goal chance for the away side as Niall McStravick strikes his effort just wide of the post

6' Finally the sides have managed a score, bad news for the home side it came from Lorcan Phillips as his right-footed effort went over the black spot

8' Ciaran Rogers-Duffy strikes a free from 21-yards to extend the away sides lead.

9' The Johnnies have not woken up yet as they have yet to retain possession from a kick-out

12' St Paul's strike again this time a free courtesy of Rogers-Duffy in the full-forward line.

18' Rogers-Duffy strikes a free from close range extending the away sides lead to four

20' Ronan Quinn and Odhran Quinn hit a quickfire double for the Johnnies, dragging them back in the game. The formers score just inside the two line but still a fantastic punt between the uprights

23' GOAL!!! St Paul's have scored a goal after Conor Hughes punches home the rebound which was saved initially by the Johnnies shot-stopper

24' Mark Munce strikes an effort over the black spot, St Paul's lead by six points.

25' Conchur Adams points for the home side to reduce the deficit

27' GOAL!!! Conal McGlade strikes for the Johnnies after a looping ball was spilled by the St Paul's shot-stopper. His goal puts only three scores between the sides

30' Adams strikes a free for St John's with the teams only separated by two

31' AND WE ARE BACK UNDERWAY!

32' Ryan McNulty strikes for the Johnnies, the score sits at a point now!

33' GOAL!!! The Johnnies take the lead! - Paddy McBride links up with substitute Andy McGowan who passes the ball back into the path of the oncoming McBride

34' The forward may have played his last act as he limps off the pitch but it could prove a pivotal one.

37' LEVELLER! - Rogers-Duffy with a Two-pointer for St Paul's, this game has finally gotten under way

40' HUGE SAVE - Eoghan Rua Lambert makes a vital stop as McStravick looked set for a goal for the Johnnies

41' McStravick gets a booking after he wiped out his marker

42' Conaill Duffy points over as the Red and White hoops counter the Johnnies and take the lead once again by a score.

45' Conchur Adams restores parity as the Johnnies draw level with 15 minutes remaining!

47' St John's take the lead!! Odhran Quinn with a phenomenal score from out wide earns his side two points.

48' The roof is being battered with rain on the Whiterock road, but it certainly is not Johnnies tears as Adams strikes another free, increasing their lead to three.

49' Padraig Nugent was brandished a yellow card after an off the ball incident

52' Tempers flare after St Paul's looked set to have a goal chance but Duffy was pulled by the collar to the floor.

54' Lorcan Phiillips strikes a free for St Paul's, but much to the roars of the Corrigan Park faithful the home-side reply through Conall McGlade

55' It is End-To-End stuff, a reporter's nightmare as Niall McStravick scores again to eat into the Johnnies narrow lead as it stands at just two scores.

56' Rogers-Duffy scores another free for St Paul's as the sides are separated with just the minimum.

60' We are into Added time, St John's hang on by a point

62' BLACK CARD FOR BOTH SIDES - St Paul's were breaking into shooting before Ryan McNulty lunged a slide tackle a brawl ensued with McStravick also receiving the same punishment

63' IT IS ALL OVER! The Johnnies have secured Division One status as they edged a single-point victory over St Paul's.

Both sides gave it all and the rivalry between the sides was made known at the death as emotional stakes got higher.

St John's clinched it by the skin of their teeth, but they wont care as all that matters is top-flight status is secured once again. The away side can hold their heads high as they came within inches of levelling the game.

