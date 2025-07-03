Soccer: Brosnan breaks 50 caps as Ireland ladies face the States in double-header

IRELAND’S Women travelled to the States where they faced the United States Ladies in a double fixture weekend hosted in Colorado and Ohio.

The ladies travelled to American shores during the June international break as they prepare for their huge Nation’s League play-off this autumn.

The double-header gave Carla Ward a chance to assess her squad ahead of the big tie against Belgium in September, and what better test to have than a trip across the North Atlantic to face the FIFA 's number one ranked country.

The Irish girls themselves have climbed into the top 25 according to FIFA’s rankings, with the ladies unbeaten in their last four competitive fixtures, with the only black mark on their recent Nation’s League B campaign coming back in February after a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Slovenia in Koper.

Rose Lavelle ➡️ Avery Patterson 💥



Watch USA vs. Ireland on TBS, truTV and Max 📺 pic.twitter.com/LKTX13lowp — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 27, 2025

Denver was the host city of the first clash. Manager Carla Ward named a mixed-match side with stalwarts Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Campbell all absent through injury, giving their coach a chance to assess some unknowns ahead of the return of competitive games in the autumn.

Goals from Avery Patterson, Sam Coffey, Rose Lavelle, and Alyssa Thompson secured a hefty 4-0 victory for the US with Everton star Courtney Brosnan keeping the Americans from inflicting further punishment in a game which saw the shot-stopper break half a century of appearances between the sticks for Ireland.

The game was not one to stick in the memory of the Irish faithful, but Brosnan’s personal accolade of 50 caps for her country is certainly something that the shot-stopper will be fond of in years to come.

Ireland’s stalwart in the net mentioned how it was special that she broke the 50-mark in front of her US-based family.

"It's really special for me. There's nothing I love more than playing for Ireland," said Brosnan.

"Something that is hard for me is a lot of my family live in the States. It's difficult for them to come to every game because of flights, work schedules and costs. With the games closer to them, it's easier for my family to support me."

The matches present a perfect challenge for Ireland under their new coach as they look to build on the success of the past five years.

Brosnan explained how the US games will prove as a launch pad and a reality check for the ladies as they target the 2028 World Cup.

"It's a great opportunity for us to continue to build with the squad. It's great to challenge ourselves against the best team in the world."

The second affair saw the Irish ladies travel to Cincinnati as the girls hoped for a better showing than Thursday’s fixture in the Rocky Mountains.

Set to make her 50th appearance for Ireland tonight 👏



Our Courtney Brosnan 🇮🇪🧱 pic.twitter.com/QNZUsxWMPg — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 26, 2025

Ireland did show more fight, but the US proved too strong once again as they repeated the same score-line from Thursday evening as the World number ones struck four past the Irish ladies.

An early chance did come for the Irish contingent when Anna Patten’s headed effort flashed just wide of the post, but it did not take long for the home side to take control of proceedings.

Goals from Lynn Biyendolo and Izzy Rodriguez sent the US on their way as the Stars and Stripes led by two goals at the interval.

The second half was more of the same dominance, but the luxury of changed squads was not on the menu for Irish coach Carla Ward, as her side struggled to deal with the short turnaround with a depleted squad.

There was no let-up from the US side after the break as Brosnan denied Biyendolo, Sears blasted over the bar and Olivia Moultrie shot wide.

Brosnan then pushed away Moultrie's free kick before the host's persistent pressure paid off as they netted a third in the 66th minute when Yazmeen Ryan poked home a close-range effort.

Alyssa Thompson would seal the victory for the US after her 86th minute strike proved the gap once again between the sides.

Far from a successful trip to the home of the brave for Ireland, but a sure learning curve for Carla Ward ahead of key fixtures against Belgium.