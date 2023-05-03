Gaelic Games: GAA community urged to back the Dillon Quirke Foundation's fundraising drive

GAA clubs and members throughout Ireland have been asked to dig deep in order to help all members over the age of 12 get cardiac screened.

Last summer, Tipperary's Dillon Quirke passed away from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) captaining his beloved Clonoulty-Rossmore on the hallowed turf of FBD Semple Stadium in a senior hurling championship game against Kilruane MacDonaghs.

An All-Ireland winner at minor and U21 level as well as a senior championship winner with his club in 2018, Dillon began all four of Tipperary seniors’ Munster SHC games at wing-back last season.

Through The Dillon Quirke Foundation - launched by Dillon’s parents Hazel and Dan, uncle and club chairperson Andrew Fryday, Circet chief financial officer Eamonn O’Kennedy and Challenge organising chairman Liam Daniels - it is the goal of the Quirke family that every GAA player over the age of 12 is cardiac screened.

Following on from the challenge game between Tipperary and Kilkenny in Thurles last February, The Foundation are now calling on GAA clubs and individuals to contribute €100 towards making this objective a reality.

In attendance to lend their support and promote the fundraising drive were Foundation committee members, Galway and Limerick senior hurling managers Henry Shefflin and John Kiely, Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill as well as Darragh Egan (Wexford), Davy Fitzgerald (Waterford), Darren Gleeson (Antrim), Stephen Molumphy (Kerry), Pat Ryan (Cork), Challenge patrons Eddie Keher and Seán Kelly, former Tipperary star and Dillon’s uncle Declan, Munster and Tipperary senior hurlers.

The Dillon Quirke Foundation fundraising drive was launched in Clonoulty-Rossmore today. pic.twitter.com/MynBcQR5lO — OurGame.ie (@OurGameHQ) May 2, 2023

“The sole intention of creating The Foundation in Dillon’s name is to save lives,” said Dillon’s father Dan.

“SADS takes 100 young lives every year. €1 million will screen 15,000 children and young adults. To put it simply, we don’t want parents to go through what Hazel and I have experienced. Screening has proven to work. The clubs we are asking to contribute to The Foundation will benefit from the programmes we want to initiate countrywide. We can't think of a better legacy for Dillon.”

The 22nd Circet All-Ireland Golf Challenge will take place in Killarney Golf and Fishing Club this October. Run on an entirely voluntary basis in which all proceeds go to charitable causes, the Challenge is long established as the premier golf competition for GAA members in which they represent their clubs on the course.

In the Challenge’s corporate section, companies are this year invited to express interest in playing alongside celebrities at this year’s event in aid of The Dillon Quirke Foundation.

“Going back several years, Dan, Andrew and Declan have been representing Clonoulty-Rossmore in the Challenge,” said Challenge organising chairman Daniels.

“They have supported our causes and it is only right that we now support them and The Dillon Quirke Foundation in memory of Dillon.

“SADS is something that impacts too many lives in Ireland. One of the trophies competed for in the Challenge is named after Garda and passionate Cork GAA supporter Annette Courtney from Mitchelstown, daughter of our friends John, a Challenge committee member, and Brenda. Annette sadly passed away from SADS in September 2018. Let’s do something tangible in honour of Dillon and Annette.”

To register your company’s interest in playing in this year’s Challenge, email info@dillonquirkefoundation.com