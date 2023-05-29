Gaelic Games: Gleeson happy to look to the future with Antrim

WINNING the final game of the season is always the way to wrap up a campaign and Antrim manager Darren Gleeson was a delighted figure on the sunny Cusack Park sod on Sunday as his players finished on a massive high.

There way not have been a trophy to lift as one would expect for a team to finish a championship with a win, but the prize for the Saffrons was no less satisfying as they can look into 2024 with Leinster Championship and Division One hurling secure.

It was vital that Antrim got the job done on Sunday as dropping back into the Joe McDonagh Cup yet again just didn't bear thinking about and the Tipperary man was thrilled for his players they rose to the challenge when the pressure was at its greatest.

Gleeson agreed to return for a second term at the end of the last campaign, this second spell set for two, possibly three years of which he has now completed one.

That journey he and his players began at the beginning of 2020 has seen the fortunes of the county improve greatly and although there is some way to go to be a real contender for top honours, he looks set to continue to guide the ship.

"Why would I not be?" was the answer he gave when asked if he would be back next year.

"You've four or five months of a void there to reflect and see how we can improve Antrim. I came out of Wexford thinking if could bring them any further as I felt it was a game we should have been getting over the line, had the chances but just didn't go for it.

"It's easy to reflect on a sunny day with a win, but we need to sit down and see how we can bring Antrim forward, plus how us as a set-up goes forward.

"The intention was always to give it another two or three years fro the start of last year and see where it takes us, but I'd be optimistic."

Latest | #LeinsterChampionship R5

Full Time

An Iarmhí: 1-19(22)

Aontroim: 4-24(36)



Antrim win and stay in the Leinster Championship! pic.twitter.com/TB1UWMzwjd — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) May 28, 2023

Playing in Leinster is absolutely vital for Antrim hurling to push on and not just at senior level, but right through the underage ranks.

The Portroe native stressed the need for the county to continue to argue its case for full inclusion in Leinster right across the board as his intention is for Antrim hurling to be in a place where it continues to produce talent that can make a mark on the national stage.

"This is where Antrim needs to be," he confirmed.

"I've said before we need to get our 17s and 20s into Leinster competitions. It's great to see the Celtic Challenge team and 'Woody' (Dominic McKinley) and the lads with the U16 team again, but we need to expose them to Leinster hurling continuously and that takes a lot of investment to get those teams down the road.

"We'll stay plugging on, but we need to get resources in behind them as it's massive for the county.

"We can't just flatline with one senior team like some counties did. They focus on one team and forget what's coming, the case in point Offaly who are a rising tide with their juveniles, but they're five or six years into that process and we need to get more in behind that."

Having the flagship team, playing at the top level will help those juvenile players see there is a pathway to top-class hurling so it was essential Antrim stayed in the Liam MacCarthy race for next year.

Of course, the plan will be to begin pushing on further and ensuring that final day relegation battles are no longer the norm.

But it was nonetheless a joyful scene in Mullingar on Sunday as the Saffrons could enjoy the moment with the hard yards put in behind the scenes coming to fruition.

"When you try to put something in place for guys, you'd be delighted," Gleeson remarked.

"There's not much glamour in Dunsilly in November and December, facing into the season Antrim face into and the peril that's always there.

"When you go well it's great, but both teams had a lot riding on that game today. It's hard to get the balance of it but I'm just delighted the rewards the boys are getting and I'm delighted for them."