Gaelic Games: Hurling takes centre stage in Antrim this weekend

Bredagh overcame Sasfield's last Sunday, but the Paddies bounced back with a win over St Paul's in midweek and both clubs are in cross-county games on Sunday Marie Therese Hurson

WITH the Antrim hurlers having a weekend off, small ball attention is fully on the clubs this Sunday with fixtures throughout the four divisions.

St John's have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign with three wins from three and they will aim to keep that going at Corrigan Park when they welcome Cushendun who are still searching for their first points of the season.

Rossa is another team yet to pick up a point but will hoe to make it third time lucky when they host Ballycran.

Perhaps the standout fixture in the to tier takes place in the very north of the county where Ballycasle welcome Dunloy, while a couple of Antrim teams are on the road to the Ards Peninsula as Naomh Éanna head to Ballygalget, while Loughgiel are a little further down the road in Portaferry.

In Division Two, South Belfast outfit Bredagh are in a three-way tie at the top and Gort na Móna breach the county border as they take on the Down club at Cherryvale, while there is a similar journey for Sarsfield's who are at Carryduff.

St Paul's lost out in midweek to Sarsfield's and they will hope to rectify that at home to high-flying Carey, while Clooney Gales - one of the three teams at the top on six points - make the trip to face St Gall's at De La Salle Park.

Elsewhere in the division, Glenariffe have home comforts against Tír na nÓg, while Creggan host Dungannon's Eoghan Ruadh.

Armoy and Cloughmills have made the best start in Division Three with a trio of wins apiece and the Glen Rovers are at Hannahstown to face Lámh Dhearg with a slightly later start time of 3pm, while the Biddies head along the coast to Glenarm.

Davitt's are on the road north on Sunday as they face bottom opf the table Glenravl, while it's a Derry v Armagh affair in the other game as Na Magha host Cuchullains.

Division Four's two leaders with four wins from four apiece face off in Ballymena on Sunday as All Saints host Loch Mór Dál gCais.

Newcomers, Henry Joy's welcome Sarsfield's II to Mallusk while St Brigid's will face St Paul's in Musgrave Park and St Gall's II take on Cushendall II at 4pm as part of a De La Salle Park double-header.

Sunday's fixtures (all 2pm unless stated)

Antrim Hurling League Division One

O'Donovan Rossa v Ballycran

Portaferry v Loughgiel

Ballycastle v Dunloy

St John's v Cushendun

Ballygalget v Naomh Éanna

Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Glenariffe v Tír na nÓg

Bredagh v Gort na Móna

St Pauls v Carey

St Gall's v Clooney Gaels

Creggan v Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh

Carryduff v Sarsfield's

Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Glenarm v Cloughmills

Glenravel v Davitt's

Na Magha v Cuchullain, Armagh

Lámh Dhearg v Armoy (3pm)

Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Ballymena v Loch Mór Dál gCais

Henry Joy's v Sarsfield's II

St Brigid's v St Paul's II

St Gall's II v Cushendall II (4pm)