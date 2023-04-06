Gaelic Games: Joe Cahill Tournament returns on Easter Saturday

Representatives of the competing teams with Lord Mayor of Belfast, Tina Black, at the recent launch of the Joe Cahill Memorial U11 Football Tournament

NOW in its 19th year, the Joe Cahill U11 Gaelic Football Tournament continues to be a very popular Easter event.

Organised annually by Cardinal O’Donnell’s GAC, it’s attended by well over 250 children and many families on Easter Saturday at McRory and Corrigan Parks.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Tina Black and local Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly officially launched the tournament last week, confirming they were pleased to be at an event which allows the young people of Belfast the opportunity to show their Gaelic football skills and gives them the chance to make new friends while keeping the Irish sporting culture alive.

Joe McVeigh, chairman of O’Donnell’s thanked all those people who made the tournament happen, the organising committee, the referees, the clubs and especially the Cahill family for allowing their name to be associated with the tournament.

Joe also stated that: "It is important that we continue to provide our children with an outlet for their skills and the teaching the GAA coaches give them. They, and their clubs, are an inspiration to us all."

The event starts with the traditional parade starting from the garden of remembrance Westrock Drive at 10am on Easter Saturday. From there the teams will parade along Westrock Drive, Brittons Parade stopping for a minutes silence at the Joe Cahill mural before proceeding to McRory Park.

Games are scheduled to get under way at 11am with the final being played at approximately 4pm.



Parade Details

All clubs to assemble for 10am at Westrock/Whiterock Garden of Remembrance

All clubs will be properly attired in full club colours accompanied by club banner, if poor weather club tracksuit.

Parade will leave garden of remembrance 10.15am sharp.

Parade will stop at Joe Cahill mural for minutes silence, then proceed to McRory Park.

Clubs will line up on pitch as directed, national anthem to be played, games commence

Rules

Games will be nine-a-side; maximum number on panel 15.

Normal GAA rules will apply.

Games will be seven minutes each way, one minute half time break. Final will be 10 minutes each way

In the event of teams having equal points at the end of the group games, the winners will be decided on points difference. (Total scores goals +points – scores against.). In the event of teams again being level two players from each team will take placed 20 meter frees to determine the winners.

A player sent off for a straight red card will automatically miss the rest of the tournament

A player ordered off for two yellow card offence shall miss the next game.

Subs are unlimited but must come on from centre of pitch

Clubs are expected to stay for the final and medal presentation (each player will receive a medal)

It is anticipated everyone shall be away no later than 4pm