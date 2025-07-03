Gaelic Games: Johnnies clinch narrow win over St Paul's in Division One relegation clash

ANTRIM CLUB FOOTBALL DIVISION ONE

ST JOHN’S 2-10 ST PAUL’S 1-12

Corrigan Park

NOTHING is ever easy in Antrim’s topflight, especially when it comes to Gaelic football as we learned at Corrigan Park on Wednesday evening,

The mid-week clash between the two-relegation threatened Belfast sides would certainly be an unpredictable one as St John’s welcomed St Paul’s in a West Belfast derby at Corrigan Park.

Both clubs knew the jeopardy in the game, as a loss could prove detrimental in their battle for survival; an extra source of needle between the clubs.

St Paul’s went into the game on good form after wins at home to Aghagallon and away to Con Magee’s. The Johnnies also hit a rich vein of form after they took a late draw at home to Lámh Dhearg before a huge away win against Aldergrove last time out.

St John's edged St Paul's on Wednesday evening

Lorcan Phillips struck between the uprights for St Paul’s to open their account at the top of the Whiterock, before Ciaran Rogers-Duffy pointed from a free position to earn the Shaws Road side an early advantage.

In the early stages St John’s struggled to shake themselves into action as their failure to keep the ball within their mitts would allow their opponents to continue to grow into their stride as Rogers-Duffy pointed again from the dead-ball position.

The St Paul’s forward was a true marksman in the early period as he pointed yet another free on the 18th minute, before the game suddenly sprang into life when the home-side scored a brace of scores courtesy of Ronan and Odhran Quinn, with the former striking his effort just inside the two-point line but closing the gap, nonetheless.

Conor Hughes punches a goal for St Paul's

On the 23rd minute the first goal of the game brightened up proceedings when Conor Hughes punched home a rebounded effort past the Johnnies net-minder Eoghan Rua Lambert. The St John’s keeper pushed the initial effort away from the goal but straight into the path of St Paul’s midfielder Hughes, who took his opportunity to fire St Paul’s clear by five.

Mark Munce then struck a powerful effort from range to increase his side's lead once again, with the strong away support jubilant in the stands.

Conchur Adams did strike for St John’s to reduce the deficit before the Johnnies found a goal of their own when a looping ball was spilled by Jack McAulfield in the St Paul’s goal. After a scramble to regain possession Conor McGlade was on hand to strike the ball on the deck as the net rippled to drag St John’s back within two points at the break.

The game re-started as the half ended, frantic from both sides. Ryan McNulty pointed for St John’s taking the away side's lead to the minimum, but on the 34th minute the Johnnies took back the lead much to the roars of the home support after Paddy McBride hit a shot into the net.

Conor McGlade capitalises for the Johnnies

The goal came through the combination of McBride and substitute Andy McGowan who caught the initial pass from the forward before relaying it directly onto his path as the Antrim star galloped into the box before hitting a penetrative effort into the top left corner, completely turning the tie in favour of St John’s.

McBride’s goal was the last action from him, as the knee-strapped forward lay in a heap as injury had struck during the goal sequence.

St Paul’s did fight back straight away when Rogers-Duffy thumped a two-pointer to level the game just moments after conceding the goal.

The away side looked to regain the ascendancy when McStravick found himself clean through on goal, with only the keeper to beat, but this time Lambert in the St John’s net pushed the ball wide for a 45 much to the delight of his side.

Both sides equalled each other out after Conall Duffy pointed a great effort for the red and white hoops before Conchur Adams restored parity with a point from play.

Conall Duffy struck an important score for St Paul's in the second half

The Johnnies took the lead with 11 minutes remaining through a fantastic two-pointer courtesy of Odhran Quinn after the forward grappled the ball away from the pack to compose an effort from the far-left wing. Conchur Adams once again pointed for the Johnnies as the Corrigan Park faithful were in great spirits as their side increased the gap to three.

Padraig Nugent and Niall McStravick were both shown the yellow card in separate incidents for both teams, but emotions began to rise as the final whistle drew near.

Lorcan Phillips tucked away a free from short range for the away side, but the stand in Corrigan Park heard roars erupt moments later when Conall McGlade restored his sides advantage as the heavens opened at the foot of the Black Mountain.

The away side managed to gather some late momentum, but the conditions made it hard for either side to hold onto the ball as the game turned into a scrappy affair as the desperation from both sides grew.

St Paul’s did manage to reduce the score-line to a single score after McStravick and Rogers-Duffy managed to put their efforts between the uprights.

But the game’s end was feisty when referee Brendan Toland handed out two black cards, the first to St John’s forward Ryan McNulty after the away side had caught the Johnnies short on numbers at the back, McNulty lunged a slide tackle to bring down Mark Munce before a brawl ensued.

Both sides were desperate for victory on Wednesday

Both McStravick and McNulty were sent from the field in the final minute, but the latter will feel his actions were for the betterment of his side, as the referee blew his whistle one final time with the Johnnies confirming their Division One status once again.

For St Paul’s look to be safe for now, but with the final game between Aghagallon and Ballymena being abandoned late on, their fate may be unknown until that fixture is played out.

St John’s: E R Lambert, R Hannigan, J Bohill, C McEvoy, A Oliver, R Quinn 0-1, E McGurk, P Nugent, C McGlade 1-1, P McBride 1-0, D McKeogh, C Adams 0-4 (0-2F), R McNulty 0-1, O Quinn 0-3 (1x2p).

Subs: O Carleton, D Bracknell, A McGowan, M Leydon, D King, J Wilson, J Robb

St Paul’s: J McAulfield, A Kavanagh, E McGreevy, D O’Sullivan, C Killyleagh, M Munce 0-1, L Phillips 0-2, C Hughes 1-0, P Magee, N McStravick 0-3, C Duffy 0-1, N Ward, S Burns, C Duffy, C Rogers-Duffy 0-5 (0-4F)

Subs: J Rodgers, L Murphy, R McCoy, C McAlea, B Burns, N Crawford