Gaelic Games: Johnnies meet ’Dall in bid to get over the semi-final hurdle

Cushendall overcame St John’s in dreadful conditions during the group phase but Saturday’s semi-final rematch has much greater jeopardy Pic by Sean Paul McKillop

SEMI-FINALS of the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship have not been kind to St John’s in recent years, but they are back for another crack at reaching the final when they face defending champions Cushendall on Saturday in Dunloy (4pm).

In each of the five years from 2018 and 2022, the Corrigan Park side fell short with the first two of those ending in replay heartache against none other than this week’s opposition.

So, can they turn the tide just as Portglenone’s footballers did last weekend and get over the hump or will their wait a return to the decider for the first time since 1994 continue?

The teams have already met in this year’s competition when Cushendall scored a 2-14 to 1-8 win in the group phase in obscene conditions in Ballymena.

Heavy rain poured in the hour before throw-in, rendering the pitch barely playable and that game became an exercise in just grinding it out, so not a lot can be taken from that clash as, hopefully, it will be much more conducive to championship hurling this weekend.

Still, Cushendall had that bit more quality on the day although both teams will likely have a different look about them with various injuries having cleared up since.

The defending champions have gotten stronger with each game: doing enough to overcome Rossa first before that win over St John’s, but it was the victory and manner of it against Dunloy to wrap up top spot in Group Two to move straight into the last four which was most impressive.

That was a marker set for their ambitions as they dominated the Cuchullians to remind everyone they have no intention on loosening their grip on the Volunteer Cup this year.

Joseph McLaughlin was the emerging star last year for the Ruairis and he has proven the weight of expectation this term is not too great as he has further grown in stature despite still being in his teens.

There are of course the household names such as Eoghan Campbell, Paddy Burke and Ryan McCambridge driving them on, while Neil McManus has worked his way back to fitness and Fred McCurry seems to have shrugged off knocks picked up earlier in the championship.

Just how St John’s go about getting the measure of their championship nemesis remains to be seen, but it will require a complete performance and no lapses in concentration as it’s been those small moments that have cost them in the past.

The return from injury of Michael Bradley will help, as will the excellent recent form of Conor Johnston, Conall Bohill, Michial Dudley, Oisin MacManus and Shea Shannon, while defensively they have been good, especially in their impressive winner-take-all victory over Rossa in the group stage where they posted an impressive 1-27 at the other end.

In their quarter-final win over Naomh Éanna, they hit 0-30 and in both those games, the tally could and probably should have been greater but for missed opportunities, so they are certainly posting match-winning scores.

But they must remain tight in defence as Cushendall’s physical power has the ability to cause problems, so they must not give anything cheaply and work hard out the field to stop dangerous ball coming in.

These teams have served up semi-final thrillers in the past and this has all the ingredients to be another exciting clash.

That also applies to the second semi-final which takes place in Cushendall on Sunday (4pm) and it is a repeat of last year as Loughgiel take on Dunloy.

In Ballycastle 12 months ago, Dunloy’s ‘drive for five’ was ended by their neighbours and fierce rivals as the Shamrocks came of age, out-hustling and out-hurling the Cuchullains to reach the final and with that still fresh in the memory, motivation will not be in short supply for Gregory O’Kane’s team.

Both sides are laced with quality as Loughgiel can call on the talents of James McNaughton, Paul Boyle, Rian McMullan, Shan McGrath and Declan McCloskey, but they have a fine supporting cast.

Same with Dunoy as they have match-winners all over the field with the Elliotts - Nigel and Seaan - Keelan Molloy, Eoin O’Neill and the returning Conal Cunning to look to.

Dunloy have not quite hit the heights this year, but came through a score to see off Ballycastle in the quarter with Loughgiel’s first place finish in Group One seeing them straight into the last four.

This is a derby that rarely disappoints and one in which form can go out the window, so it’s unlikely more than a score will be the difference by the end.



Biddies and Saints meet in Junior B final

Also this weekend, there are two Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals down for decision as Carey face Clooney Gaels at Glenravel on Saturday (1pm), while on Sunday, Tír na nÓg meet Glenariffe in Ballymena (1pm).

The Junior Hurling final takes place at Loughgiel on Saturday (1pm) with Armoy and Rasharkin battling it out, while at Davitt Park at 2pm, it is the final of the Junior B Hurling Championship between St Brigid’s and Belfast Saints.

The Biddies won this title two years ago and return to the final after a good semi-final win at Loch Mór Dál gCais, while the St Teresa’s/St Agnes’ amalgamation club overcame Larne in their last four game as they seek to lift the title for the first time in their brief history.



Minor football finals on Sunday

There are also three minor football finals to be played this Sunday (all midday) with defending champions, St Paul’s seeking to retain the A title when they face St Brigid’s at Hannahstown.

The Shaw’s Road lads swept past Glenravel and Creggan in the earlier rounds, with St Brigid’s accounting for Dunloy and Aghagallon.

The B final between St Gall’s and Portglenone is set for Toome with the De la Salle Park outfit beating St John’s and Rossa along the way, while Casement’s defeated Ballymena and Belfast’s Na Gaeil Óga.

The Minor C final between Glenavy and Aldergrove takes place at Aghagallon.