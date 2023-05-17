Gaelic Games: Lámh Dhearg score comprehensive win over Naomh Éanna

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Lámh Dhearg 3-14 Naomh Éanna 0-11

A SUPERB team performance saw Lámh Dhearg bank the points with a comprehensive victory over Naomh Éanna at Hannahstown in Wednesday's Division One football fixture.

The Red Hands had no fewer than 10 scorers to underline their all-round display and two goals in the space of a minute early on from Declan Dunne and Terry McCrudden proved the foundations for their win.

They powered on in the second half to extend the gap with substitute Adam Murray putting a gloss on their work with a third goal at the death as the Lámhs continue to climb up the table.

It was a lively start on a fine evening for football with both sides opening with a good pace although it took a little time for the first score to arrive as each had a couple of forays forward that failed to yield a score.

Padraig Mervyn would break the deadlock after six minutes when availing of an advantage to score and although Odhran Eastwood levelled immediately from a free at the other end, the hosts would soon take a firm grip.

On nine minutes, a Shaun McManus shot was dropping short but Dunne read the situation and the towering full-forward got up well to get his palm to the ball and divert it into the net.

Declan Dunne top-scored with 1-3

Less than 60 seconds later, another attack at pace saw Kieran Fay-Kelly's drive at goal tipped onto the bar but the ball broke to Dunne who passed outside to McCrudden to steer a low shot into the net.

They could have had another moments later when Eoin McKeown's shot dropped and looked an easy gather for the goalkeeper, but the ball squirted free and luckily for the visitors, somehow stayed out.

The Glengormley side seemed to have steadied with Fionn Nagle pointing and then Michael Morgan and Eastwood added further scores after Conor Murray thumped over for the hosts, but Lámh Dhearg finished the half well as the pacy McKeown cut through for a point and McManus landed a brace - one from a mark - to help them into a 2-5 to 0-4 interval lead.

Morgan kicked an early score for Naomh Éanna to suggest they were intent on a big push, but it took some great defending to prevent a third Lámh Dhearg goal as a Declan Smith shot was well blocked and McKeown's follow-up diverted out for a 45 that Dune steered over before landing a free.

Michael Hynds was next to register as his shot went over via a post and Mervyn was then in for his second of the evening, putting 10 between the teams with the game now decided.

Naomh Éanna did stick to the task with Nagle kicking three points, while Fionntán O'Connor and Aaron Ibinson added others, but goals was what their challenge needed as the hosts kept the board ticking through Declan Smith (two), Carl Maxwell, Dunne and Hynds.

Their night was completed in stoppage time as a good move resulted in Dunne playing inside to Adam Murray to finish low to the net and seal a fine evening's work for Lámh Dhearg.

LÁMH DHEARG: J Finucane; F Mervyn, M McGarry, P Larkin; D Smith (0-2), D Lynch, M Hynds (0-2); P Mervyn (0-2), C Murray (0-1); C Maxwell (0-1), S McManus (0-2, 1 mark), E McKeown (0-1); T McCrudden (1-0), D Dune (1-3, 0-1f, 0-1 45), K Fay-Kelly.

Subs: M McElgunn for D Lynch (HT), A Murray (1-0) for K Fay-Kelly (39), Ross Murray for F Mervyn (48), D Martin for D Smith (51), N McGarry for C Maxwell (51)

NAOMH ÉANNA: M O'Boyle; C McKeown, D McNulty, O Kennedy; E O'Hare, C Maxwell, C Bradley; P Curran, F O'Connor (0-1); C McGrath, T Gilmour, A Ibinson (0-1); M Morgan (0-2), F Nagle (0-4, 1 mark), Eastwood (0-3, 2 frees).

Subs: R Kalla for T Gilmour (9, head injury),C McCabe for O Eastwood (HT), R O'Neill for C Bradley, Ryan Kelly for C McGrath (54), C Morgan for P Curran (60), D Kingi for M Morgan (60+1)

REFEREE: Cathal McDermott (Tír na nÓg)

Wednesday's results

Tír na nÓg 1-12 St Brigid's 2-8

Creggan 0-16 Moneyglass 1-7

Cargin 1-13 O'Donovan Rossa 1-6

St Gall's 2-7 Aghagallon 2-9

Portglenone 0-14 St John's 1-6

Division Two

Ardoyne 3-7 Davitt's 1-7

Dunloy 0-8 St Paul's 1-8

Glenravel 0-13 Sarsfield's 0-12

St Patrick's, Lisburn 0-9 Glenavy 1-13

Aldergrove 0-11 All Saints, Ballymena 0-11

St Teresa's 1-9 Gort na Móna 0-13

Division Three

Laochra Loch Lao 0-4 Rasharkin 0-17

St Agnes' 2-17 Wolfe Tone's 1-10

Éire Óg 2-21 St Malachy's 0-2

Pearse's 1-12 St Comgall's 1-5