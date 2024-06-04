Gaelic Games: Local Gaels spearhead Queen’s University's sporting tour of the US

YOUNG footballers and hurlers opting to head to the United States in the summer is not a new development, but on Friday, Queen's University's Sigerson Cup and O'Connor Cup squads will travel across the pond for a special 10-day tour with a difference.

It's a year of anniversaries for Gaelic games at QUB, with 2024 the 100th year of its involvement in the Sigerson Cup, while it is also 30 years since the introduction of ladies football at the university.

A full 40 years have passed since Queen's last had a team tour the United States, but both the men's and women's footballers will end that wait as they visit New York and Boston as part of a series of engagements across sport, community and business entitles 'Belfast Spirit, Global Goals'.

The tour, which runs from June 7-17 will see the men’s Sigerson team play two exhibition games against New York county in the iconic Gaelic Park in New York City, and a USA select team at the Irish Culture Centre in Boston. The women’s O’Connor Cup squad are also set to take on New York County and a Boston select team.

The County boards of New York and Boston, plus the Irish Embassy, have played a huge role in making this idea become a reality and it is set to be a memorable series of events for all.

"It's a performance tour," said Gavan Duffy, GAA Development Officer at Queen's and member of O'Donovan Rossa in Belfast.

"We're taking (Performance Coach) Mike McGurn with us and Shane McAleer - a full-time physio - so it will be a 10-day tour of not just games, but our strength and conditioning, plus rehab for players who are injured.

"We are very conscious that all of the players will be coming back to club action, so we are ensuring that when they go back to their club, they will be in better condition than when they left. It's totally performance-based."

Good luck to @QueensGAA who are set to bring the Belfast Spirit to the east coast of the #UnitedStates this summer.



With a series of engagements planned across sport, community and business for staff and students, the “Belfast Spirit, Global Goals” international sporting tour… pic.twitter.com/wzM3MwOtjB — Queen's University Belfast 🎓 (@QUBelfast) May 23, 2024

The students will also give something back. When in Boston, they will deliver a training camp for upwards of 130 juveniles from clubs in the area, whilst they will also work with the men's, ladies and hurling preparations for teams that will travel to Ireland for the National Féile this summer.

Staff and students will also meet with alumni and business delegates in First Derivatives and Options IT and collaborate with its partner university, Northeastern University in Boston.

"When we planned this trip, we thought how we could marry it all up," Duffy continued.

"Playing in the iconic Gaelic Park in New York is a fantastic opportunity for the students, then when we move onto Boston, we are based in Northeastern University, who have been fantastic with us.

"We have an exchange programme with Northeastern where 110 of their students come to spend a semester here before Christmas, so we want to develop that link. This also gives the players an opportunity to live on an American college campus for five or six days, which is great for their development.

"It all culminates to a 'Festival of Football' out in the ICC (Irish Cultural Centre) in Canton, where we play the All-American team that is taking part in this year's All-Ireland Junior Championship and we are the first Irish team to play them."

Both squads have plenty of local representation with clubs such as St Brigid's, Naomh Éanna, Sarsfield's, Carryduff and St John's represented.

Theresa Mellon, Caoimhe Finucane and Duana Coleman have represented Antrim's ladies this year, whilst male dual stars, Eoin McFerran of Dunloy and Conall Bohill of St John's are part of the Antrim senior hurling panel, as-well-as the Queen's Sigerson squad.

Bohill, who is studying a Master's in International Business, got his first taste of Sigerson action this year and believes the experience has improved him as a player.

"This is my first year playing Sigerson and it's always something I've wanted to do, so when I got the opportunity, I jumped at it," he said.

"It's raised my standard with football as this is the highest standard I've ever played. I've been with the Antrim U20s before, but this is a whole different ball game.

"It's great craic, but still it's high performance and a high standard, so probably the most enjoyable football. This trip is a nice carrot."

Duffy is a member of O'Donovan Rossa, while Bohill hails from the St John's club

The trip to the United States will also give the St John's man and his fellow students an opportunity to further their career prospects as they will also meet with representatives from some major names in business and IT such as capital markets consulting firm First Derivative and Options IT - two major partners in the Queen's GAA tour.

"It was a no-brainer to do the Masters here as you work hard, but also have the time to prepare for county hurling and Sigerson Cup football," Bohill continued.

"This trip, meeting First Derivative, who have a base on Wall Street, and Options is great for me as I'll be looking to move into the job market over the next year. Networking and having the opportunity to speak to people in the New York offices will be a great experience."

The Boston leg of the tour will also see their hosts at Northeastern roll out the red carpet with a major reception that will include some major figures and politicians in the Irish American community with names such as Senator Richard Neal and Special Envoy to NI, Joseph Kennedy III on the guest list.

Both squads will be ambassadors for the university, highlighting all that is good about Queen's University and its GAA club, whilst building lasting relationships and paving the way for future tours.

"It's been too long since the last tour and we hope it won't be as long the next time," Duffy insists.

"The plan is to give the hurlers and camógs their opportunity in a few years' time. It's all about building that student experience and promoting Gaelic games.

"We've lots of alumni out there who are doing really well in business and in sport, so we are trying to engage with them. That will help our students identify if there are any opportunities out there for them in New York or Boston once they become graduates or even in terms of placements.

"This trip is not just about the sporting side, which of course is important, but preparing our students for the next stage of their life."