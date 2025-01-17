Gaelic Games: McEntee believes Saffrons are adjusting to the new reality in football

OF all the years to park pre-season competitions such as the Dr McKenna Cup, the timing could not have been worse as players, managers and indeed, supporters, try to get to grips with the new rules that will be a feature of the upcoming Allianz Football League, which begins next weekend.

The two points awarded from shots outside a new, 40-metre arc, the ‘solo and go’, the requirement for three outfield players to remain in each half at all times, new kick-out rules where the ball must travel outside the 40-metre arc and the role of the goalkeeper are just some of the changes which will become a feature this year and naturally, will take a bit of getting used to.

For the majority of spectators, the only glimpse into what is coming their way was late last year with the inter-provincial series used as a trial, but with these games effectively a notch or two above exhibitions, the first real test will occur once the new season begins.

Counties have been adjusting in challenge games over the past number of weeks with Ulster University, Wexford, Louth and Monaghan providing the opposition for Antrim and manager, Andy McEntee feels that some have adapted quicker than others, but regardless of the thoughts on the changes, it’s simply a case of getting on with it.

“I think everybody is adjusting,” he said.

“It is the same for everyone and just depends on the time you spend on it. Some people have got it a little bit earlier than others but ultimately, only when you get into the white heat of competition, you aren’t going to get a great feel for it.

“In general, people are adjusting reasonably okay.

“You mightn’t agree with an awful lot of it or all of it, but people are just saying: ‘It is what it is and let’s get on with it’.

“Within each amendment, there are three or four variations.

“The three up, it depends on the circumstances as winning the ball but momentum brings you over the (halfway) line, then it’s different than an extra man coming back to defend. I’m told there as many as 48-to-50 different connotations of the rules.”

With two points awarded for those long-range scores from outside the 40-metre arc, naturally, there could be thinking among managers to look to introduce players who are adept at taking those shots from deep.

But with the League to play out in late winter and early spring, conditions can be tough at the best of times which could well see those shots from out the field limited if playing into the teeth of a strong wind.

“Teams will want as many two-pointers as possible, but I think there is a certain amount of research out there that says once you go outside 37 metres, accuracy for shots drops alarmingly,” McEntee noted.

“The other side of that is you are playing games at a time of the year when the weather will have a huge impact, not just on your two-pointers, but kick-outs that have to go outside the (40-metre) arc. You just have to get on with it.”

As for the new, three-on-three rule, there is the suggestion it could turn the game into a lung-bursting spectacle should the team defending force a turnover, but the Antrim boss points out this is not always the case due to the new role for the goalkeeper.

The ‘sweeper keeper’ tactic that has become embedded in the game over the past number of years looks set to remain.

However, there is a difference as the goalkeeper is unable to take a pass from a team-mate unless both are inside their own penalty area or, in the case of an attack, is over the half-way line.

This means the attacking team can engineer an overlap with the goalkeeper’s presence making it 12 v 11, but already there are signs that employing this tactic will act as a counter to the potential lung-bursting pattern the extra space on the counter presents.

“It is (high energy) in one regard, but in another, it’s not as once you get into the opposition’s half of the field, you find that teams are just holding onto possession until the goalkeeper comes up,” McEntee explained.

“Unless you have a fast break and can look up to deliver into a three-on-three, then it becomes a very quick game.

“If you don’t get that fast break but get into the opposition’s half, then it’s a matter of holding the ball until you have the extra man in the goalkeeper to create the overload, which slows the game down.”

It is certainly going to be an interesting number of weeks and months ahead as teams get to grips with the new reality.

Supporters will also take a little time to get to grips with what they are watching and of all the years, this would have been when the Dr McKenna Cup in Ulster would have been a huge asset.

Those organised games in a competitive environment will have helped ease everyone in and McEntee is one of many who believes it was a huge mistake to pull the plug this year of all years.

“I don’t think anybody with common sense thought this was a good idea,” he lamented.

“I’d hate to think the reason behind it was to prevent teams going back to training early, which some did anyway.”