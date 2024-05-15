Gaelic Games: Approaching the midway point in Antrim's football leagues

St Teresa's lead the way in Division Two and welcome St Paul's on Wednesday

IT remains tight at the top of Division One in Antrim football as Wednesday marks the half-way stage.

There remains a three-way tie at the top with three teams boasting 100 per cent records fro six games and they all go their separate ways again this week.

St Brigid's came through a test against Lámh Dhearg last week and they are back on hoe turf against an Aldergrove side that scored its first win of the season last week when defeating Naomh Éanna.

The Glengormley side have lost five straight after a positive start to the year and they will be hoping they can use home advantage to good effect as they welcome Moneyglass.

Back to that three-way tie at the top and both Cargin and Portglenone are on their travels with the Erin's Own men in Ballymena, while Casement's are in the city with Rossa Park their destination.

There is one all-city clash and that takes place at De La Salle Park where St Gall's, who have lost their last two, welcome Lámh Dhearg.

St John's have started to find their feet after a slow start and they are at Aghagallon, while Ahoghill welcome Tír na nÓg and Creggan, who along with St Gall's are two points off the leaders, visit bottom-of-the-pile Glenravel.

Division Two is approaching the split and St Teresa's have opened a bit of a gap at the top as they hold a perfect record after six games and it's a local derby for them on Wednesday as St Paul's make the shortest of trips to Pairc MhicDhomhnaill/ÚiDhoctairtigh.

Ardoyne are in an opposite position as they are still yet to bank any points after five and they have mid-table Davitt's as their guests at The Cricky.

Glenavy sit four points off the top in second place and they are at home to Rasharkin, while St Patrick's, Lisburn are at the Bear Pit to take on Sarsfield's and second-from-bottom Gort na Móna are at Dunloy.

Division Three is now also at the midway point and it remains a two-way tie at the top with O'Donnell's and St Comgall's both five from five after last week's meeting between themes abandoned due to injury.

The St James' club are at hie for a cross-town clash as Pearse's, two points adrift of the leaders but with an extra game played, head across the Westlink. St Comgall's are also at home with St Agnes' the visitors to Antrim town.

Wolfe Tone's are yet to get off the mark and they have a home game against St Malachy's who are just above them, while the maining game is at Coláiste Feirste where mid-table sides, Laochra Loch Lao and Éire Óg do battle.

Wednesday's fixtures (7.15pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

All Saints, Ballymena v Cargin

O'Donovan Rossa v Portglenone

St Gall's v Lámh Dhearg

Glenravel v Creggan

St Brigid's v Aldergrove

Naomh Éanna v Moneyglass

Aghagallon v St John's

Ahoghill v Tír na nÓg

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Two

St Teresa's v St Paul's

Ardoyne v Davitt's

Sarsfield's v St Patrick's, Lisburn

Dunloy v Gort na Móna

Glenavy v Rasharkin (7.30pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

Wolfe Tones v St Malachy's

St Comgall's v St Agnes'

O'Donnell's v Na Piarsaigh

Laochra Loch Lao v Éire Óg