Gaelic Games: Midweek football returns in Antrim

MIDWEEK fixtures have fully arrived in Antrim as there is a full programme of football games set for Wednesday.

Of course, the weather has refused to play ball of late, but hopefully few if any fall victim to the sodden pitches that have blighted the county of late with Cargin vs Rossa in Division One to be rescheduled from round two.

At the top, there are four teams on six points and two of them meet at Musgrave Park where St Brigid's host Creggan as both remain keen. to maintain good starts to the year.

St Gall's is another side on maximum points and that is the venue for a local derby as they host St John's who are in a different boat having lost all three games so far, but a tight game is anticipated regardless.

Rossa are also yet to get off the mark, albeit having played a game less, and then welcome Glenravel to the Shaw's Road, while Cargin are at Aldergrove who claimed draw at Lámh Dhearg last time out. The Red Hands' game at Moneyglass has been postponed.

Elsewhere, Naomh Éanna will be keen to get back on the winning trail as they welcome another 100 per cent side in Portglenone to Hightown, while mid-table Ahoghill have home advantage over the pointless Aghagallon and Ballymena have home advantage over Tír na nÓg who are just one point off the leading pack.

In Division Two, there are just two sides who are yet to taste defeat after a pair of games. One of those is St Teresa's who make the short trip to the Bear Pit to face Sarsfield's who got off the marl last time against Ardoyne and the Kickham's are at home to the other joint-leader, Glenavy.

There is another west of the city clash with Gort na Móna the hosts against St Paul's, while there is a south-west derby as Dunloy take on joint-bottom Rasharkin.

The other game is one between teams on two points as Davitt's head out to Lisburn to take on St Patrick's.

Division Three will also take a little more shape by close of play tomorrow with a couple of match-ups between teams with two wins against those with as many defeats.

O'Donnell's have made a good start and they have St Malachy's arriving in search of a first win, while Greencastle's Wolfe Tone's will look for their first points as unbeaten St Comgall's visit Jordanstown.

Pearse's are bidding to make it back-to-back victories with winless Éire Óg crossing into the north of the city, while high-flying Laochra Loch Lao have hoe advantage against St goes' at Coláiste Feirste.

Wednesday's fixtures (6.30pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Aldergrove v Cargin

O'Donovan Rossa v Glenravel

Ahoghill v Aghagallon (8pm)

St Gall's v St John's

Naomh Éanna v Portglenone

St Brigid's v Creggan (6.45pm)

Ballymena v Tír na nÓg (7.30pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Two

Gort na Móna v St Paul's

St Patrick's, Lisburn v Davitt's

Sarsfield's v St Teresa's

Glenavy v Ardoyne

Dunloy v Rasharkin (7pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

Wolfe Tones v St Comgall's

Pearse's v Éire Óg (7pm)

O'Donnell's v St Malachy's

Laochra Loch Lao v St Agnes' (7.15pm)