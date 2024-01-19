Gaelic Games: No small task against Wee County for Antrim’s ladies

Theresa Mellon is one of five survivors from last year’s starters who will return for this year’s National League campaign INPHO

LGFA National League Division Three

Antrim v Louth (Davitt Park, Sunday, 2pm)



CONSOLIDATION in Division Three is the objective for Antrim’s ladies who begin their LGFA National League campaign against Louth at Davitt Park on Sunday (2pm).

Last year was something of a fairytale for Emma Kelly’s side that fulfilled its primary objective of winning promotion from Division Four in the League, but their return to the Intermediate grade in the Championship resulted in an Ulster title and run to the All-Ireland semi-final which exceeded all expectations.

The hope would be to build on that, but instead it will be something of a transitional year with no fewer than 12 of last year’s squad missing.

Orlaith Prenter, Grainne McLaughlin, Orla Corr, Anna McCann, Aisling McFarland, Aine Tubridy, Niamh McIntosh, Bronagh and Aine Devlin, plus Maria and Sarah O’Neill are not available for a variety of reasons, while Cathy Carey has decided to call it a day with the county after two decades.

Some may return for the Championship with the League coming too early Saoirse Tennyson who is recovering from injury, but there is no time for navel-gazing as results are still required in a division that will also see them host Down, Sligo and Roscommon, with away games against Offaly, Wexford and Clare.

“When you look at the League final last year, the only ones left are Ciara Brown, Lara Dahunsi, Theresa Mellon, Anna Mulholland and Duana Coleman,” Kelly reports.

“We were flying high and at the end of last year, my aim was to get top three in Division Three, retain the Ulster Intermediate and then push on in the All-Ireland Intermediate to a semi-final or final.

“Now, the aim is to stay up in Division Three. We have some players there who were on the fringes last year, but we have lost real quality and experience, so it is going to be difficult as those with experience are still 22 or younger.

“In a way, we’re going into the unknown. Everyone is working hard, but the culture we had with players knowing each other inside out and knowing who would buy into it. In a way, we’re back to square one.”

With two teams facing the drop, every point will be precious and despite the absence of a large chunk of the squad that brought so much success in recent years, the onus will be on those who pull on the jersey to forge their own path.

“It’s sink or swim,” Kelly continued.

“They will be thrown in any the deep end but even though there is expectations of them because of last year, we are still on a high. People have to realise that this is a completely new squad.”

Tickets for our first ever Division 3 game, Sunday's encounter with @LouthLGFA are now available through the Buy Ticket App.



Download the App now for iOS and Android deviceshttps://t.co/Wg4TOhJTlC#SeriousSupport #SaffsRising @AontroimGAA pic.twitter.com/Z79SK87uic — Antrim LGFA (@AntrimLGFA) January 15, 2024

One plus for Antrim this week is that Emma Ferran looks likely to play a part despite her studies seeing her residing in Galway.

The St Brigid’s clubwoman is a quality defender, while Ciara Brown of St Paul’s has been named captain.

This weekend’s opener against Louth was always going to be a test and despite the new look to the team, they retain the belief they can take something from the game.

“Louth played against us for years in Division Four, but they have a new manager now and have improved,” the Antrim boss noted.

“We got a bit of an insight into them as Ciara Brown played against them for Jordanstown last week, but you still can’t take loads from that.

“We’ll just put our strongest team out and hope for the best. It’s a bit disappointing coming from a high and now looking at the safety zone, but at the same time, if the girls turn up and perform, we can still get a result.

“It’s just about having a bit of patience and the girls having belief. We can’t look back, but look forward and identify where we are strong, what we need to improve on.”

She’s a young Mum, she plays for @UlsterUniGAA and she’s the new @AntrimLGFA captain..



When you talk about ‘the fight’ for Ladies Football support and being a role model, this is one of the most impressive interviews you will find anywhere.. https://t.co/HwweGHvgZF — Jerome Quinn (@JeromeQuinn) January 17, 2024

Last year’s exploits may lead those on the outside to determine that Antrim will be one of the leading contenders in Division Three, but as already mentioned, their objective will be to consolidate in the League as they rebuild.

There is talent still to emerge from the underage ranks and should they come into a team that has retained Division Three status, it would be a significant boost.

“In the past, we would have been the underdogs coming up but after the Championship, teams would have looked at us and feared us a bit,” Kelly added.

“Now, we’re back in the underdog bracket, but you can only do what you do.

“It’s a transitional year for us and an opportunity for players to step up.

“There are good players to come through from minor, so if we can grit this out and stay up, then we can push on again.”