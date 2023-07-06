Gaelic Games: O'Donnell's remain top of Division Three with emphatic victory over Pearse's

Antrim Football League Division Three

O'Donnell's 2-25 Pearse's 1-9

TITLE-chasing O'Donnell's maintained their place at the top of Division Three as they powered hoe against Pearse's at MacRory Park on Wednesday.

This repeat of last year's Junior Championship final saw the West Belfast outfit turn the tables on their rivals from across town and in emphatic fashion as they gained control by the break and kept their foot on the gas until the end.

In all, O'Dees had 10 different scorers with Sean Pat Donnelly and Marc McKenna contributing over half their side's total between them, and while Tom McFarland put in a fine shift for Pearse's over the hour, his side just couldn't keep pace with the free-scoring hosts who remain one point ahead of Rasharkin at the to of the table.

It was actually Pearse's who opened brighter with Eamon Connor thumping over an early wind-assisted 45, but the hosts soon got into their stride with Keelan Loughran, Donnelly and McKenna all finding their range.

The visitors had a big goal chance on 10 minutes when Daniel Magee slipped in Stephen Fitzsimons, but his shot was well saved by Conor Murphy and the rebound parried out for a 45 that Connor converted.

The sides traded points, but O'Donnell's were beginning to assert themselves as Donnelly kicked a red and then they had their first big goal chance as Ryan Rafferty was in, but his shot clipped the top of the bar and went over, while Patrick Meenan kicked his first from play of the night.

Sean Moreland and Fitzsimons kept the visitors in tough, but O'Donnell's then began to pull away towards the break as this open game began to rain scores with Meenan in excellent form off the left boot and Donnelly also on target with three more before the half to help their side into a healthy 0-13 to 0-6 lead.

Aodhán McCavana os challenged by Marc McKenna

It could have been even greater but for Eamon McKenna's excellent penalty save from McKenna on 28 minutes.

Pearse's opened the second half quite well as they sought a way back in with Fitzsimons kicking an early free and after John Rafferty replied, Connor kicked a magnificent score with the outside of his boot from range.

But the hosts were quick to seize control again and kicked five of the next six points as McKenna's brace was complimented by Ryan Rafferty's goal-bound drive that was tipped over, Scott Thompson and Joe Wilson.

That put 10 between the sides, but Pearse's thought they had grabbed a lifeline when a good move on 47 minutes saw substitute Niall Devine take a pass from Connor to finish low past Conor Murphy at the near post.

It would prove to be the North Belfast side's last score, however, as O'Donnell's responded brilliantly with Donnelly immediately kicking a point and while Patrick Meenan was the next to be thwarted by McKenna, a Ciaran McKissock point was the prelude to the goal the hosts had been threatening and it came through McKenna who took a pass from Sean Smylie to finish on 51 minutes.

A second goal followed minutes later and this time is was Donnelly who found himself in and his well-placed shot rattled the net.

There was still time for a late flurry of scores with Donnelly landing either side of one from Smylie as O'Donnell's remain on top of the pile.

Division One

The race for the Division one title will go to the wire on Sunday when the top-half Group A concludes as Cargin defeated Lámh Dhearg to remain two points behind Portglenone who won at Ahoghill.

Action from Corrigan Park where St John's had a five-point win over St Brigid's in Division 1B

Casement's need just a draw when they host Creggan on Sunday to seal the title, but defeat and a Cargin win against Ahoghill will see Erin's Own pip them on head-to head.

The relegation battle in the seven-team Group B remains tight with only St John's safe.

The Johnnies heaped further pressure on St Brigid's with a six-point win that leaves the Biddies now joint-second bottom with Moneyglass who lost to St Gall's.

They are on 12 points with St Gall's, Rossa (who had the bye) and Tír na nÓg all on 13 as the Randalstown side won at Naomh Éanna who are propping up the table on 10.

O'DONNELL'S: C Murphy; T Rafferty, S Seawright, D Mackel; K Kennedy, G McKiernan, K Loughran (0-1); J Rafferty (0-1), J Wilson (0-1); P Meenan (0-4, 1 free), SP Donnelly (1-8, 0-4 frees), S Thompson (0-1); M McKenna (1-5), Cailean Walsh, R Rafferty (0-2).

Subs: C McKissock (0-1) for R Rafferty (41), S Smylie (0-1) for Cailean Walsh (44), J O'Donnell for S Thompson (55), Conor Walsh for J Wilson (55), D Walsh for M McKenna (57).

PEARSE'S: E McKenna; C McCavana, C O'Neill, J Collins; T McFarland, A McCavana, C Gillespie; G Campbell, J Smyth; S Moreland (0-1), S Fitzsimons (0-3, 2 frees), P Murray (0-1); E Connor (0-3, 2 45s), D Magee, D O'Neill.

Subs: N Devine (1-1, 0-1 free) for J Smyth (HT), M Girvan for C Gillespie (51), N Gorman for T McFarland (51), B Hamill for D Magee (51), R Sharkey for A McCavana (52)

REFEREE: Colin Thompson (St John's)

Wednesday's results

Division 1A

Cargin 2-12 Lámh Dhearg 1-11

Ahoghill 0-9 Portglenone 2-13

Aghagallon 3-10 Creggan 0-13

Division 1B

Naomh Éanna 0-6 Tír na nÓg 3-9

Moneyglass 1-14 St Gall's 1-17

St John's 1-8 St Brigid's 0-6

Division Three

St Malachy's 0-6 Rasharkin 2-14

Éire Óg 1-8 Wolfe Tone's 3-7

O'Donnell's 2-25 Pearse's 1-9

Laochra Loch Lao 0-9 St Comgall's 1-14