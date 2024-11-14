Gaelic Games: One-wall handball courts opened at St Dominic’s

St Dominic’s pupils and staff including principal, Mrs Orla O’Neill (back left) and PE teacher Mrs Laura Bannon (back right) are joined by Board of Governers chair, Rory Galway, Aisling Reilly MLA, Fiona Shannon, Gerry O’Neill and Eugene Young on Tuesday

THE development of handball at St Dominic’s has received a major boost as the Falls Road school officially opened its one-wall handball courts on Tuesday.

Special guests on the day included two former World champions in Fiona Shannon - Ulster Development Manager - and Aisling Reilly MLA, while Eilise McCrory, Ulster Handball Development Officer; Gerry O’Neill, Ulster Handball committee member; Eugene Young, Director of Community and Games with Ulster GAA; Mark Rainey, All-Ireland doubles winner in 2023 and school coach; plus Board of Governors chair, Rory Galway.

They joined staff and pupils to mark the occasion with the regional schools competition following throughout the day.

Handball at St Dominic’s has grown in popularity with success to match as its last U13.5 and U15.5 teams were regional winners last year.

With the support of Antrim Handball, the new one-wall courts were developed which will benefit the growing number of participants in the school who will be the stars of the future for school, club and county.

Paying tribute to all who made it happen and acknowledging the work of PE teachers Laura Bannon, Deirdre Cassidy and Yvonne Murphy, plus caretaker Sean McGowan whose “hard work has been instrumental in bringing our handball walls to life”, school principal Mrs Orla O’Neill acknowledged it was a huge day for sport in the school.

“This momentous occasion reflects not only our commitment to foster talent but also the remarkable achievements our students have garnered in recent years,” said Mrs O’Neill.

“Alongside the talent of our students inside the school, outside were have U15.5 World double runners-up in 2024 and an U13.5 World singles champion.

“To say that sport is thriving at St Dominic’s is an understatement and that is down to the dedication of these three ladies who give tirelessly of their time and expertise to support the students in sport

“We are also thrilled to acknowledge our Year 13 and 14 students who have achieved Level 1 handball coaching qualifications and they continue to contribute to our thriving weekly club that boasts 20 enthusiastic participants.

“We are delighted to develop handball in St Dominic’s and look forward to watching this sport flourish for years to come.”

Local business, Hatch has sponsored new jerseys for the St Dominic’s handballers as they bid to bring further glory to the school.

The pupils, plus those from other schools there in attendance from other schools for the day’s competition, heard from Fiona Shannon and Aisling Reilly who both praised the work that has gone on to develop a sport which continues to grow in popularity.

Both emphasised the vital role sport plays in education and those sentiments were echoed by PE teacher at the school and Tuesday’s organiser, Laura Bannon who paid her own tributes to those who made the new courts a reality.

“When Antrim Handball said they would contribute, the principal didn’t have a second thought to say ‘let’s do this’,” said Mrs Bannon.

“The caretaker (Sean McGowan) has really been influential as he once played and now takes the girls to their matches and gives them great advice.

“We have had handball for a few years, but there is just a strong cohort now with the likes of Cliona (McGinley) and Nina (McBride) and the other two girls who have really been a driving force.

“Nobody wants to stay behind in school on a Friday, but we have 25 who do to get their training and that’s an accolade on its own.

“Being able to host other schools and have our logo there is fantastic and then we can also hire the facility out to local clubs who don’t have their own, so it’s about forging those links.

“Of course, we really focus on what our girls do academically, but it’s also the memories they make and skills they develop through sport is what they will remember as well as the friendships they made.”

