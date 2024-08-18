Gaelic Games: Paddies snatch last-gasp win over All Saints

OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship Group Two

Sarsfield's 1-12 All Saints, Ballymena 1-11

THE fist of Garry Lennon saw Sarsfield's grab a last-gasp victory over All Saints at the Bear Pit on Saturday to make it three wins from three in Group Two of the Intermediate Football Championship.

Phillip McPeake's goal int he 60th minute gave the Paddies the lead and although they were pegged back by a Michael McCarry free, Lennon rose to get his fist to Conor Moley's dropping free with the last act of the game to secure a massive win that leaves them on the brink of the semi-finals.

Prior to that, it appeared Shaun O'Callaghan's first-half goal for All Saints would be the crucial score as the Ballymena side managed to keep their noses in front for the majority, but the late drama saw the points head the other way.

Conor Stewart gave the Ballymena men the lead after three minutes, but it would take another 19 to add to that tally.

Sarsfield's levelled soon after through Conor Glenholmes birth Sam Walsh edging them ahead with nine gone in an opening quarter where scores were at a premium.

That's not to say it was an overly defensive affair as both sides looked to attack with pace, but the work ethic from both saw turnovers aplenty and shots under pressure that tailed off target.

The Paddies did extend their lead from a 16th-minute Garry Lennon free, but the score All Saints had been waiting for was a big one as on 22 minutes, Emmett Killough popped into Sean McVeigh whose clever flick put Shaun O'Callaghan in to finish low to the net.

A Michael McCarry free followed as the game opened up a bit for All Saints as after a Christopher Loughran score for the hosts, Paddy McAleer and Cornell Lemon were on target to put that goal between them and it remained the gap at the break after Phillip McPeake and McAleer (mark) traded to leave it 1-5 to 0-5.

Two Lennon frees trimmed the gap back to one, but All Saints replied through O'Callaghan and McCarry soon after.

An Ethan Mervyn point narrowed the gap again before All Saints thought they had a second goal after 46 minutes when Sean McVeigh rose to palm home at the back post, but it was ruled out for a square ball.

Moley and McCarry traded with the former adding another to leave one in it again, while Lemon saw an effort crash off the bar and end up going out wide.

Still, All Saints always seemed to have a response with McCarry pointing a free and although Moley was on target again, Kavan Keenan drilled over to put two between them with as many minutes left.

Sarsfield's were still very much alive and this was confirmed in the 60th minute as a probing ball inside found McPeake who guided his shot into the far corner of the net.

Now the onus was on Ballymena to get back into it and they were level when McCarry converted a free.

There was still time for a winner and Sarsfield's got their hands on the ball as Tomás Skillen looked to get clear, but was cleaned out by a sliding challenge by Lemon which saw him red-carded.

The resulting free was not easy as the rain was driving into the face of Moley whose shot was on target, but dropped short and Lennon rose above to get his fist to it and send it over the bar with the last act to see Sarsfield's snatch a huge win.

SARSFIELD'S: M Brady; P Murray, C Laverty, M McPolin; E Mervyn (0-1), L Mitchell, C Loughran (0-1); C Moley (0-3, 1f), N McKenna; P McPeake (1-1), N McAlea, S Walsh (0-1); C Glenholmes (0-1), G Lennon (0-5, 4f), T Skillen.

Subs: J McNally for C Glenholmes (41), F Jemfrey for N McAlea (45), C Glenholmes for S Walsh (49).

ALL SAINTS: R Stewart; M Read, C O'Brien, J Gillan; K Keenan (01), S O'Callaghan (1-1), J Rafferty; P McAleer (0-2, 1m), P McNicholl; C Lemon (0-1), M McCarry (0-5,3f), C Stewart (0-1); E Killough, S McVeigh, C Campbell.

Subs: R Thom for J Gillan (17), B McDonnell for C Campbell (46), P Ferris for J Rafferty (57).

REFEREE: Cathal McDermott (Tír na nÓg)