Gaelic Games: Penultimate round of football fixtures in Antrim

The penultimate round of regular season fixtures in the Antrim football leagues take place on Saturday with the lie of the land to become much clearer across the divisions.

Although there are still some games in hand to be completed before the final round, the race for the top four could be narrowed down by the end of this weekend.

Cargin lead the way and they will absolutely be in the semi-finals, but will want to maintain their winning streak at a St Gall's team that absolutely must win of they are to remain in contention following their loss at St Brigid's on Wednesday.

The Biddies are up into second with that win and they are on the road at mid-table Ahoghill knowing a win will likely seal a semi-final spot.

Tír na nÓg have made a surge as their win over Creggan in midweek saw them climb to third, while Portglenone enter the weekend in fifth following defeat to Cargin and the pair will meet at Kelly Park in what is a big game for both as victory could see the Randalstown men in a very healthy position and leave last year's winners, Casement's in danger of missing out.

Creggan also need to bounce back and they host a Lámh Dhearg team that is almost out of the woods at the other end, following their win over St John's who host an Aldergrove side that already know they will be in the relegation playoffs as the Jones require victory to have any chance of escaping.

Moneyglass also can't escape the bottom four and they are at mid-table Aghagallon, whilst Glenravel must win at hoe to Ballymena to have any chance of avoiding said playoffs.

Rossa and Naomh Éanna meet in the west of the city with both sides not quite safe from those playoffs, with victory for either quelling their fears or indeed, a draw may even do for both.

The picture in Division Two took a turn during the weekend with St Paul's losing at St Patrick's, Lisburn and the Hoops must now win at Davitt's to ensure they turn top spot into a straight shootout when they host St Teresa's - who have the bye this week - in the final game.

It's the final game for the Lisburn outfit as they have the bye in the final round, so even a win at Glenavy would leave them behind the leaders.

At the other end, there is little to play for with Ardoyne already marooned at the bottom as Sarsfield's and Gort na Móna will ramp up their championship preparations with a game at the Bear Pit, while Rasharkin welcome Dunloy.

St Comgall's are out of sight at the top of Division Three following their midweek win at St Malachy's and the Antrim town side are now just bidding to complete their campaign with a 100 per cent record.

They host an O'Donnell's side whose challenge has faltered in recent weeks with Laochra Loch Lao getting the better of them in midweek and the gaeilgeoirí have a home game against Pearse's that gives them the opportunity to climb as high as second with a win.

Greencastle's Wolfe Tone's will certainly finish bottom but they will be keen on picking up some late points, beginning with their home game against Éire Óg at Jordanstown, while St Agnes' have St Malachy's for company at Woodlands.

Saturday's fixtures (6pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Ahoghill v St Brigid's

St John's v Aldergrove

O'Donovan Rossa v Naomh Éanna

St Gall's v Cargin

Portglenone v Tír na nÓg

Creggan v Lámh Dhearg

Glenravel v All Saints, Ballymena

Aghagallon v Moneyglass

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division 2A

Davitt's v St Paul's

Glenavy v St Patrick's, Lisburn

St Teresa's - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division 2B

Sarsfield's v Gort na Móna

Rasharkin v Dunloy

Ardoyne - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

St Agnes' v St Malachy's

Laochra Loch Lao v Na Piarsaigh

St Comgall' s v O'Donnell's

Wolfe Tones v Éire Óg