Gaelic Games: Post-split football fixtures begin this weekend

Rossa travel to Naomh Éanna for a vital fixture for both in the race for survival in Division One

WE are now into the post-split phase of the Antrim Football Leagues with the top two divisions split in half as teams bid for silverware or else look nervously over their shoulder to avoid the drop.

With Antrim's footballers hosting Carlow in the Tailteann Cup at 1pm on Sunday, the club programme has been moved back to evening time with most games to begin at 6pm, but as ever, those times can change closer to the weekend.

In the top half of Division One, Portglenone continue the lead the way with a four-point gap and they make the trip to Lámh Dhearg.

Sitting behind them in joint-second are Aghagallon and Cargin with those teams to meet on Sunday at the home of the St Mary's club, while Ahoghill play host to Creggan in the other game in the section.

The bottom half of the division is extremely tight with three teams locked on eight at the bottom, one behind Rossa and two off St Gall's, so the battle to avoid being part of the bottom two who face the drop looks set to be extremely competitive.

Two of the bottom three, St Brigid's and Tír na nÓg, meet at Musgrave Park, while the other, Naomh Éanna, welcome Rossa with the outcome of both games potentially seeing some movement in the danger zone.

St Gall's sit this weekend out given there are seven teams in the section, with the other game between Moneyglass and St John's seeing the victor get a little bit of breathing space.

Division Two looks like a three-way fight at the top with Glenravel and Ballymena joint top and Aldergrove just two points behind.

Those teams all go their separate ways on Sunday with the All Saints men hosting Davitt's, Glenravel at home to Glenavy and Aldergrove welcoming Gort na Móna to Crumlin.

In the bottom section, St Patrick's Lisburn sit at the bottom with one point and already resigned to their fate. They host Sarsfield's on Sunday with Dunloy, just two points above and adrift from the rest of the pack, at home to St Teresa's, while Ardoyne host St Paul's in a cross-city fixture.

Division Three has no split but is no less intriguing at the top with Rasharkin given the chance to extend their lead at the top to three points from O'Donnell's when they travel to St Comgall's to put their 100 per cent record on the line.

O'Dees have played a game more so they will aim to keep the pressure on the leaders when they visit Valley Park to play Wolfe Tone's.

Pearse's sit in third having played two games more than the leaders at present, but four points back means there can't be any slip-ups as they host Éire Óg.

The other game in the division will see St Agnes' host Laochra Loch Lao who are a further point back in fourth.

Fixtures

(Sunday 6pm unless stated, subject to change)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division 1A

Ahoghill v Creggan (Saturday, 12pm)

Aghagallon v Cargin

Lámh Dhearg v Portglenone (4pm)



Division 1B

Moneyglass v St John's

Naomh Éanna v O'Donovan Rossa

St Brigid's v Tír na nÓg



Division 2A

All Saints, Ballymena v Davitt's (12pm)

Glenravel v Glenavy

Aldergrove v Gort na Móna



Division 2B

St Patrick's, Lisburn v Sarsfield's (10am)

Ardoyne v St Paul's (Saturday, 4pm)

Dunloy v St Teresa's (11am)



Division Three

St Comgall's v Rasharkin (Saturday 5pm)

St Agnes' v Laochra Loch Lao

Wolfe Tones v O'Donnell's

Na Piarsaigh v Éire Óg

