Driver taken to hospital after car strikes tree in Ligoniel

A CAR struck a tree in a collision in North Belfast on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene at Leroy Street, close to the junction of the Ligoniel Road shortly before 11am.

North Belfast - delays possible following RTC on the Crumlin Road at Leroy Street (close Ligoneill Road Jct ) - Police in attendance (12:35) — Trafficwatch NI (@TrafficwatchNI) February 12, 2025

It was reported that a car left the road and struck a tree. The driver has been taken to hospital for treatment following the collision.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Enquiries are continuing, and officers would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who might have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch with officers at Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 506 12/02/25."