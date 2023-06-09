Gaelic Games: Post-split hurling begins in Antrim

IT'S the start of the post-split fixtures in Antrim hurling this weekend with all divisions now heading into the home straight.

In Division One, there are six teams in the top half with five in the bottom, so Rossa have the bye in the bottom half this week.

The bottom two meet at Corrigan Park with St John's entering the game one point ahead of Carey, so all be hopeful of putting some daylight between themselves and the North Antrim side.

Loughgiel lead the way at the top thanks to their big win at home to Ballycran last weekend and the sides meet again on Saturday evening down the Ards where the Shamrocks could take a huge step to the title with a win.

Naomh Éanna have had an excellent year so far and they host Dunloy on Sunday, while Ballygalget and Ballycastle square off in the other game.

Division Two is a similar scenario with a six and five split and in the top half, Sarsfield's have home advantage over Cushendun, while St Gall's are on the road to Glenariffe.

Also in the top half, Clooney Gaels host Carryduff, while in the bottom half, Bredagh have home advantage against Tír na nÓg and Creggan welcome Glenarm as St Paul's have the bye.

In Division There, Armagh's Cuchulainn HC continue to lead the way and they enjoy a pre-Munster final noon start on Sunday against All Saints, Ballymena.

Cloughmills sit just behind and they welcome Lámh Dhearg on Sunday, while Gort na Móna will be hoping to gain their first point of the season at home to Armoy. The other game will see a mid-table battle between Glenravel and Rasharkin.

In Division Four, Ardoyne still have a 100 per cent record and they put that on the line at noon on Sunday at home to Loch Mór Dál gCais, while the other game takes place on Saturday between Belfast Saints and St Brigid's.

There are also some make-up football games over the weekend as on Friday, St Teresa's host Ardoyne in Division Two.

In the same division on Sunday, St Paul's are at Aldergrove, while Davitt's host Glenavy.

In Division Three, O'Donnell's welcome St Comgall's.

Weekend fixtures (all Sunday 2pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Ballycran v Loughgiel (Saturday, 6.45pm)

Ballygalget v Ballycastle (1pm)

Portaferry v Cushendall (12.15pm)

Naomh Éanna v Dunloy (11.45am)

St John's v Carey

Division Two

Glenariffe v St Gall's

Clooney Gaels v Carryduff

Sarsfield's v Cushendun (12pm)

Bredagh v Tír na nÓg

Creggan v Glenarm

Division Three

Cuchulainn Hurling Club v All Saints, Ballymena (12pm)

Glenravel v Rasharkin (1pm)

Gort na Móna v Armoy (1pm)

Cloughmills v Lámh Dhearg

Division Four

Belfast Saints v St Brigid's (Saturday, 4pm)

Ardoyne v Loch Mór Dál gCais (12pm)

Antrim Football League Division Two

St Teresa's GAC v Ardoyne (Friday, 8.15pm)

Davitt's v Glenavy

Aldergrove v St Paul's

Division Three

O'Donnell's v St Comgall's