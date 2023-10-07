Gaelic Games: Rasharkin net Junior title as O'Donnell's miss out

Rasharkin captain Thomas McMullan is presented with the trophy by Antrim chairman, Ciarán McCavana Pics by Paddy McIlwaine and Bert Trowlen

OB Construction Antrim Junior Football Championship final

Rasharkin 3-7 O'Donnell's 0-14

THE ability to find the net was the winning and losing of Friday night's Antrim Junior Football Championship final at Dunsilly as Rasharkin rippled the net three times and O'Donnell's failed to take any of their opportunities.

At one stage in this game, it looked like the West Belfast outfit was set for a big win as they dominated for much of the first half but crucially, they were passing up as many chances they were scoring and that would come back to bite.

This game swung five minutes before the break with O'Donnell's six ahead and full value for that lead. Sean Pat Donnelly burst through on goal, leaving Rasharkin defenders in his wake and had goal in mind, but his low drive whistled the wrong side of the post.

From the resultant kick-out, the ball sailed to midfield and off the slick surface, carried forward with Ruairi O'Boyle slipping to the on-rushing Tiernan O'Boyle. It opened up for the wing back but he still had a lot to do, but his finish was spectacular with the outside of the boot, finding the top-corner of the net and this would be the momentum swing.

Another goal from a Ryan Lynch penalty would follow and suddenly, from looking comfortable, O'Donnell's went in at the break level.

Lynch's second goal immediately after the break completed the turnaround and from there, Rasharkin remained in front.

Latest | #GrahamTarmacJFC Final 🏆

Full Time

Cardinal O'Donnells: 0-14(14)

St Mary's Rasharkin: 3-7(16)@RasharkinGAC are Junior Football Championssssss! Comhghairdeas! pic.twitter.com/6zXlpcUkIi — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) October 6, 2023

The St Mary's men just made the most of their opportunities and although they could have had a couple more goals as when they ran at the O'Donnell's defence, the chances appeared.

Their forwards will grab the headlines, but O'Boyle in defence, although pushed on in the second period, was huge, as was Thomas McMullan in the middle of the field.

But there was so much O'Donnell's did well, with PJ Meenan hugely unfortunate to be on the losing side, while Fergal McNerney had a fine game at centrefield. Even though they coughed up those goals, they were tenacious and forced plenty of turnovers early, the springboard for their attacks as they moved out with pace and healed create the opportunities.

Gearoid McKernan made a crucial intercept to cut out what seemed a certain Rasharkin goal early, with the play switched to the other end with Fergal McNeerney kicking them into the lead.

Donnelly then set up Richard McAvoy for a score before converting a free of his own as O'Donnell's looked a side that was determined to make up for last year's final defeat.

Rasharkin were way off the early pace although Eamonn McNeiill got them on the board on nine minutes, only for the impressive PJ Meenan curl over and Donnelly kick another two frees.

Ryan Lynch finally got a second for Rasharkin, but they were being forced to work extremely hard for anything as O'Donnell's fought tooth and nail for everything and when Meenan kicked another two, the city side looked well on their way despite passing up a concerning amount of chances.

Fergal McNerney has a shot blocked by Conor Hasson

But then this game flipped in the minutes before the break with Donnelly missing from close range when goal may have left the St Mary's men with a mountain to climb.

Instead, O'Boyle nailed that worldy and after Ciaran McKissock found the side netting at the other end, Donagh Quigg was upended for the penalty that Lynch slotted home to leave it 2-2 to 0-8 at the break.

Rasharkin weren't finished and within 20 seconds of the restart they had another goal, a good exchange of passes seeing Lynch picked out in a city of space to the left to finish.

A Shane Hasson point followed to make it a four-point game, but to their credit, O'Donnell's didn't crumble despite the 10-point swing in the space of as many minutes either side of the break.

Fergal McNerney kicked a point they badly needed and a fine one at that, but then came another goal chance. This time, McAvoy swung his boot soccer-style, but it was saved out for a 45 that saw Donnelly play a one-two to curl over.

Then another big chance came and went as McAvoy was played in by Meenan but his shot was saved on the line and cleared.

Rasharkin would have their chances too. Donagh Quinn was through with the goal gaping, but his shot clipped the top of the bar and went over, while substitute Oisin Casey saw his effort tipped out for a 45 that Tiernan O'Boyle thumped over to make it a four-point game again entering the final quarter.

The Belfast men managed to lift it again with Kevin Kennedy kicking a point followed by another from play by Donnelly and while Shane Hasson steadied Rasharkin from a free, Meenan replied and then McAvoy took a point this time with a half chance of goal on to leave just one in it with five to go.

Rasharkin's Oisin Casey challenges Kevin Kennedy

But the leveller wouldn't come. Donnelly was just off target with a tricky free that tailed just to the left at the last, but they couldn't muster another charge as Rasharkin got forward and with the ball in a ruck, it was crucially won and worked back to Lynch to thump over.

That left O'Donnell's now needing a goal, but they couldn't get on the front foot with Rasharkin manning to drain the clock and when they didn't have the ball, did enough to win it back and saw it out to claim the title to complete the Decision Three and Junior Championship double.

RASHARKIN: A Hasson; P Kelly, R McFerran, F Quigg; F Kennedy, C Hasson, T O'Boyle (1-1, 0-1 45); T McMullan, R O'Boyle; D Quigg (0-1), C Mooney, O McMullan; S Hasson (0-2, 1 free), E McNeill (0-1), R Lynch (2-2, 1-0 penalty).

Subs: C McMullan for O McMullan (HT), O Casey for F Kennedy (37), D Doherty for F Quigg (37), Daniel Doherty for T O'Boyle (53), K O'Boyle for C Hasson (55).

O'DONNELL'S: C Murphy; K Loughran, S Seawright, J McKenna; K Kennedy (0-1), Conor Walsh, G McKernan; F McNerney (0-2), J Wilson; R McAvoy (0-2), SP Donnelly (0-5, 3 frees), S Thompson; PJ Meenan (0-4), C McKissock, M McKenna.

Subs: John Rafferty for J Wilson (35), Joe Rafferty for K Louran (38), M Close for J McKenna (48).

REFEREE: Paddy Tumelty (Lámh Dhearg)